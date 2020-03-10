JENNINGS — School officials have released the first artist’s renderings of the new Jennings Elementary School, which will open in 2022.
“I think when the public sees the plans, a lot of people are going to be incredibly surprised at the concept of the school because we tried to build a school for the next 100 years,” Superintendent Kirk Credeur said. “To me this an opportunity to build a school that is a significant improvement over the environment that our kids currently are in and will be a school that our kids will be learning in for many years in the future.”
While plans for the $24.5 million project aren’t final and are still subject to change, the renderings provide an early glimpse of how the school is taking shape, Credeur said.
The project is expected to be let for bid by June with construction beginning in July. The school is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022 with the school opening for the 2022-2023 school year.
The 133,800-square-foot structure will be built for 1,200 students and combine the current Jennings Elementary School and James Ward Elementary School to a single campus. The school will be located on a 20-arce site on the west side of La. 26 south.
The school will ease overcrowding, eliminate the need for portable buildings and offer more space for learning and traffic flow, Credeur said. The school will also provide for increased security and more efficient operations to save time and money.
Plans for the two-story structure were designed with input from faculty, administrators and other employees to provide for a state-of-the-art, comfortable, safe and energy efficient facility.
The plans call for 74 classrooms including special education and speech, a library, cafeteria with two serving lines, a nurse’s station and administrative offices. A stage, gym and multiple-purpose space will provide a large assembly area which can be separated into smaller sections. Full access would provide accommodate 1,200 individuals.
The first floor will include classrooms for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and space for special education and speech therapy. Classrooms for all other students will be located on the second floor.
“Because of the separation, they basically can operate individually and the way we flow them through the school, it will almost be like two separate schools at the same time,” Credeur said.
Other features will include a double-lane vehicle drop-off for 170 vehicles, visitors parking and a covered play court for outdoor physical education classes or recess during inclement weather.
According to the plans, a fence will be placed around the perimeter. Two controlled locked gates will also be placed on the drop-off lanes. Playground areas will also be fenced in. Security doors and cameras will also provide additional security.
Four separate playgrounds will be provided with prekindegarten and kindergarten having their own play areas. First- and second- graders will share a playground with thirdsixth-graders sharing their own area.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will also have bathrooms attached to their classrooms and will exit to their individual classrooms to the playgrounds.
Bathrooms will have motion sensor lights, toilets and faucets. Special features are also being designed for sound control, air quality, lighting, fire safety and more efficient cleaning and disinfecting.
The School Board is still working with the state Department of Transportation and Development on a traffic plan for the area.
Current plans include a longer turn lane to pull traffic off La. 26 at speed and not have them slow down to enter the school. Vehicles will slow down after they exit the highway. If a traffic light is installed, vehicles will pull off of the highway before the traffic light so traffic going to the school will not be backed up, Creduer said.
All students will either be transported to and from school by bus or passenger vehicle. No students will be allowed to walk.