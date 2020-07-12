Communities of color are plagued by diabetes, obesity, hypertension

SWLA Center for Health Services is a non-profit, community-based health organization with facilities in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Crowley and Oberlin. True to the founding purposes of community-based health sites, SWLA primarily serves minority communities with a wrap-around service model of prevention and education.
"We are in the fight of our lives to help people in the fight of their lives," JayVon Muhammad, chief executive officer, said.
Many factors contribute to the health maladies facing the Black community, the most severe being diabetes, obesity and hypertension. Arriving at SWLA from the West coast, Muhammad said she was startled to find the community plagued with staggeringly high rates of diabetic A1C.
"We have over 1,000 diabetics with A1C's over 10," she said. "I haven't seen such a large population in my life. They should be under six."
A miseducation regarding the implications and long-term effects of a poor diet are in part to blame for such large numbers of chronic health condition, she said. "It may be an unhealthy relationship with food: eating too much, eating the wrong foods or both."
Miseducation, however, is not entirely to blame. The United States' past roots of slavery as well as present-day racism and discrimination also play a key role in generational illness within the Black community, she said.
Many patients are unaware of the tragic consequences of regularly consuming certain foods that have been popular within the culture for centuries. Patients visit the center and say, "This what I always eat and I'm fine." "But they're absolutely not fine," Muhammad said.
"The real question is, ‘If we were forced to eat this food 300 years ago, then why in 2020 would we continue to eat this food?'"
Focusing on nutrition education is a important part of SWLA's strategy to combat the public health crisis facing the Black community. Starting a community garden, bringing in food trucks with healthy options, refraining from throwing candy at parades and actively working with city and governmental leaders to incentive the addition of healthy items to local menus are all part of this strategy.
"It's one thing to say, ‘Eat healthy.' But it's another thing to model it," she said.
The lack of economic and health investment in communities of color through opening restaurants that cater to a healthier lifestyle has systematically resulted in poor health outcome for Black people. Examining North and South Lake Charles, she said, "Turn onto Nelson (road), you've got not one, two but four salad places. At some point you're going to stop at the salad."
For critics who would claim that such a business would not work in a community of color Muhammad said, "That's a false narrative." Like most small business, there would be an initial struggle, but it would only take a few happy customers to spread the work for the business to take off.
She made this claim based on her background in midwifery in a community of color. Though she was confident in the service's benefit to the community, she knew the birth center's offerings would take time to catch on.
"We're not familiar with it."
"It's never been offered to us."
"It's a service usually wealthier white women have," were all conversations that surrounded the center's opening, but the team forged ahead, she said.
The start was indeed slow, but after two women gave birth at the center and shared the experience with friends the business began to thrive.
"It wasn't that women wouldn't do it. It's that they needed to know more about it," she said.
Education and early exposure to healthier lifestyle options are vital components to experiencing more positive health outcomes as a person of color. This is especially evidenced when considering the disproportionately high rate of COVID-19 deaths within the Black community, she said.
Considering other underlying chronic health conditions, "It wasn't that we get COVID more. It's that it's more devastating to us."
Devastation within the Black community is a story as old as the arrival of the colony's first slave ship. Muhammad said that epigenetics, "the DNA change that a person goes through because of generational experiences," play a significant role in way Black people manage their health.
"After so many generations of slavery and that constant stress that you can't get rid of, it changes your DNA," she said. "We're predisposed to high levels of stress in our very being."
Plainly put, "We're starting out as unhealthy people."
Not considering the implications of past trauma in an effort to try and forge a path towards healing is impossible, she said. Slavery, Black codes, work leasing, the Klu Klux Klan, domestic terrorism, Jim Crow, the Rosewood massacre, crack cocaine, the prison industrial system and present-day movements towards social justice—"Who could be well after that?" she questioned.
Solutions for the betterment of the Black community's health must be targeted and unique to their history in the United States, she said. "400 years of domestic terrorism and now we're supposed to be healthy? Put some lavender oil (on and be healthy?" she jokingly questioned.
Prioritizing communities of color in light of public health and economic investment and implementing trauma-informed therapeutic services for recovery are necessary stops on the path towards wellness. SWLA Center for Health Services is working towards both. Learn more at www.swlahealth.org.