WELSH — An independent Welsh Bond Steering Committee wants the Jeff Davis Parish School Board to rethink plans to call two separate tax proposals to build a new Welsh High School and close Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School.
The School Board is expected to vote on calling the election at its 10 a.m. meeting today, Dec. 19 at Welsh Elementary School. The School Board’s December meetings are held annually in the morning at a school.
Members of the Steering Committee met with concerned citizens Tuesday to push for an alternate cost-saving plan and urge the School Board to reconsider plans presented last month by a second group calling for a $12.2 million bond issue and half-cent sales tax to build a new high school and relocate the junior high school to Welsh. The bond issue would be repaid over 20 years with a 26-mill property tax.
The referendums would appear on the May 9 ballot as separate items, but both measures must be approved by voters in the Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District 1.
The property tax is expected to generate $10.4 million annually with the half-cents sales tax generating $1.8 million for the project. The district’s current sales tax rate would increase to 9.95, which is the same as Jennings and Lake Arthur.
A separate plan presented by the Steering Committee earlier this year called for a 12 to 13.5 mill to address many of the key problems of the schools including drainage, but did not include the projects the School Board wanted, according to Chairman Chris Krielow.
“After a year of fighting this, I’m pretty well convinced that the ideas for the Welsh-Roanoke school district are not coming from Welsh-Roanoke, they are coming from the School Board office in Jennings,” Krielow said.“My fear is that the School Board is putting too much effort in this dream school and it’s something we don’t think is good for the community,” Krielow continued
A proposal to be considered by the board today calls for construction of a new two-story $8.6 million Welsh High School to be located behind the existing school and a new $2.5 million elementary school to replace the 16-room Brown Hall.
The proposal would also provide $250,000 for classroom furniture and $816,000 for architect and engineer fees, remove all temporary buildings and relocate Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School to the existing Welsh High School campus after a new school is built.
An earlier proposal from the Steering Committee called for a bond issue to replace Brown Hall with a modular structure at Welsh Elementary School, a new AG shop at Welsh High School and improvements to the main building at Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School which would remain open.
“Nobody in the school system wants to consolidate the campuses because each campus has its own unique identity and personality,” Vice Chairman Ben Cormier said. “They want to keep those campuses separate. It gives them their culture. It gives them the ability to have a unique identity they feel are important.”
Many teachers, administrators and parents also do not want high school students mixing with sixth graders, he said.
Despite the School Board’s contention that the Roanoke school is “old and needs to go,” Krielow said a building inspection in February found the building to be in good structural condition with drainage problems around the main building and gym which need to be addressed.
Many of those attending the meeting signed a petition opposing the closure of Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High and asking the School Board to consider making improvements to keep the school open.
Cormier said the committee has cost-effective methods to meet the school district’s most critical needs and have identified which needs are the most important to get a bond issue placed on the ballot that people will support.
“No matter what you’ve heard this committee strongly supports a new bond,” he said. “It may even need to be a little bit more than the old bond, but we certainly don’t support 26 mills.”
Cormier said the group’s main concern is the “extreme” lack of maintenance on all three school campuses.
“They have not taken care of the buildings that we have provided to them, in fact they have neglected them in a way that you should be outraged by,” he said. “Not only did they neglect them they had the unbridled audacity to at first triple our millage, then now more than double our millage and slap a half-cent sales tax for us and demand new buildings.”
Cormier said the committee wants to make sure funds that the School Board receives are spent as they are intended and to hold the School Board accountable for the lack of maintenance.
“We’re at a point where it’s not a crisis, but it’s time to address it,” he said. “There has been so much neglect and abuse of our campuses that we have to do something and consider paying a couple more mills, but not 26 and a half-cent sales tax.”