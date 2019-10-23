JENNINGS - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board’s Building and Grounds Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that the full board consider naming the new school Jennings Elementary School at its Nov. 21 meeting.
The decision comes after a racially divided public meeting in which residents from the African American community asked the board to name the school James Ward Elementary, after a prominent African American educator and community leader. A third option, Jennings-Ward Elementary School, did not receive much support.
“At the end of the day none of us will be attending that school,” Dr. Kieran Coleman, curriculum supervisor said. “We have to remember it’s for the children.”
The new school will combine students at both James Ward and Jennings elementary schools.
Committee members James Segura, Jason Bouley, Malon Dobson and Terry Leger voted in favor of naming the school Jennings Elementary. Committee member David Troutman was absent. Board member Donald Dees also supported the name.
Of the petitions which were signed by registered voters of Ward II, 227 signatures supported James Ward Elementary School while 195 supported Jennings Elementary School and Jennings-Ward Elementary 89. The petition only required 50 signatures of registered voters.
School board President Phillip Arceneaux said he made the proposal to name the school Jennings-Ward Elementary School, simply as a compromise, but said the signatures clearly showed the community favored James Ward Elementary School.
“We represent both sides of town and I believe since we’re closing two schools we need to come together to take the name from both, but the people I represent want James Ward Elementary and I am going to support that,” Arceneaux said.
Retired educator Johnny Adams, was one of three residents who spoke in support of naming the school James Ward Elementary School.
Adams said it is sending the wrong signal to the young people when every time something comes up to name something after an African American the rules change. A name is an identity, he said.
“I’m here for the kids sake,” he said “You can’t keep drawing this circle and leaving them out and expect things to get better. …..I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of being left out of everything.”
“It is time to say I have nothing to offer my great grandchildren, etc. down the line for black items in Jennings because everything has been taken from us,” resident Betty Campbell said. “The only thing we have is bi-racial kids because we don’t have schools anymore. If you take James Ward away from me, what can I tell my next generation.”
Rev. Gerald Perkins, a former student at James Ward Elementary, said the school helped lay the academic foundation for him.
“I’m happy to submit James Ward Elementary School as the new name for the school, in doing so we would be consistent with what we have already set,” he said. “ We have named our football stadium, our high school gym after two outstanding pioneers of education. It would only be fitting if we maintained the name James Ward Elementary School after another prominent educator of our parish.”
Former educator Debbie Ardoin advocated naming the school Jennings Elementary School.
“It is my personal belief that a school should not be named after an individual” Ardoin said. “How do you judge? How do you make one person more worthy than another when in our community we have so many individuals who are worthy of a name on a school.
“Jennings Elementary to me is very timeless. It’s very logical. It’s very classy and follows suit for all the other elementary and high schools in our parish like Lake Arthur Elementary, Lake Arthur High School, Welsh Elementary, Welsh High School, Elton Elementary, Elton High School, Jennings Elementary, Jennings High School. To me that is very logical and an easy transition. The students go from one to another.”
Former School Board member and educator Joel Richert recalled a time when Jennings had 7 schools and needed names to differentiate one school from the other, but the system was very insufficient, unfair and done away with, he said.
“Twenty years ago we built the first new school in Jennings in 50 years and it was a consolidation of two schools - Jennings High School and Northside Junior High,” Richert said. “Even though it was built on the north side of town I don’t think anybody thought we should call it Northside High School because were one town, one high school so we called it Jennings High School. Now we’ve decided to build a brand new elementary school which is going to replace two schools - James Ward Elementary and Jennings Elementary and it’s on the southside of town and I don’t think we should call it Southside, but I do think we should call it Jennings Elementary because the election was an overwhelming success and it passed in all of the districts. All of the kids in Jennings will go there and it’s only logical and it removes the last vestige of that old system. All of those schools that existed when we had separate but equal seven schools are gone. We’re down to two for the people of Jennings.”
Citing a list of names, resident Angela Gary said there have been so many community leaders and educators who have made such a significant contribution to public education with many of those honored to have school facilities named after them.
“To me a school name is a unity symbol, a symbol of the people who currently reside in this community and currently go to that school,” she said. “I am by no means in opposition naming a school after Mr. Ward. However, I think the name chosen needs to work for years to come and needs to be in-line with the rest of the parish because it is the logical thing to do.”
“I think we are Jennings and we are a community,” resident Melody Hoffpauir said. “As a together community we should have Jennings Elementary School because we are all the community of Jennings.”
School board member Donald Dees said Jennings Elementary shows unity.
“We are from the same town,” Dees said. “If you go and look at those elementary children in that elementary school, they play together, they talk together, they are friends. That’s what we need to continue.
James Ward deserves some recognition as an educator and community leader, but a school is not the place," he said.
“The school is for the children that are in the school today, both black and white.” Dees said. “They need to be unified and work together as a good. They are way more advanced than we were in the ‘50s and ‘60s and they don’t see color and that is a good thing. We need to unify them and keep them that way.”
Board member Jason Bouley, who made the motion to recommend the name of Jennings Elementary School to the full board, said he hopes the new school will erase all the lines and make Jennings one community.