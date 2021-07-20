Come-and-go play day planned at Drew Park this week

Smores logo

The Junior League of Lake Charles will host “Smores in the Park” next Thursday, July 22, at Drew Park, 416 Michael DeBakey Drive. Children and families are invited to visit the park 3-6 p.m., in a come-andgo fashion, and learn how to make a do-it-yourself smores oven with the help of Junior League members.

“This will be a STEM project that will show kids how the sun can be used as a heat source to cook food,” Cameo Green, program development chair, said.

The project is appropriate for children ages 3 -12, she said, as participants learn to use a pizza box and foil to bake their treat.

“Because this is STEM, we thought it was an awesome opportunity for kids to still be learning while they’re out of school,” she said.

The event is part of the Junior League’s “Homegrown” theme for 2021. “This year we’re really getting ourselves out there and giving back to the community,” she said.

“With the whole restoration process still in effect in Southwest Louisiana due to hurricanes, the flood and the ice storm, we want to incorporate our community as much as possible in our events in every way.”

“Smores in the Park” is part of the city of Lake Charles’ Partners in Parks initiative designed to improve park infrastructures and expand park programming.

“Like partners in education for schools, private partners with park spaces help re-energize park programming,” Katie Herrington, city of Lake Charles spokeswoman, said.

“Smores in the Park” is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

In event of rain or overcast weather, the event will be rescheduled for 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

For more information contact, Cameo Green, 842-0648 or email program_development@jllc.net.

 

