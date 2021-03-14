The Combre-Fondel Northside STEM Academy will open for Calcasieu Parish School Board students this August. Serving students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, the academy is open to those zoned to A.M. Barbe, Bell City, Iowa, LaGrange, Sam Houston and Washington-Marion Magnet High School.
A “school within a school” on the Combre-Fondel Elementary School campus, academy students are required to take an admissions exam and, if accepted, will have access to specialized coursework in science, technology, engineering and math. Students will also have their own designated wing of the campus, drop-off/pick-up area and playground.
“It’s going to rejuvenate and bring life to an area that has been kind of down,” Pam Bell, principal, said.
The idea for the academy was birthed one year ago once it was announced that J.D. Clifton Elementary School and Combre-Fondel would be merging, Bell said. “I got really excited and started thinking, ‘What could I do to really draw kids back?’ ”
Plans were presented to the school board for approval last year emphasizing the importance of preparing students for college and career.
“We’re trying to build these global learners and the economy is headed towards STEM,” she said. “If they’re going to go into STEM fields then they need that foundation early.”
Bell said that research conducted by the Louisiana Department of Education indicated that 51 percent of high school students were interested in STEM pathways but only 10 percent were able to pass the required entrance exams. “So, we have to build that pipeline. Give students hands on application of science technology…Challenge kids and give them an opportunity to reach as high as they can go.”
Students at the Combre-Fondel Northside STEM Academy will have STEM activities embedded into their daily lessons. Such exposure will allow “light bulbs to begin go off” for students, she said, further developing their critical thinking skills and understanding of the STEM concepts.
Teachers in the Academy will soon undergo an “intense training” in preparation for the academy’s launch, Bell said, and any teacher is allowed to apply. “It’ll be geared around getting them ready to teach STEM and how to really push our kids and embed that into our everyday core content.”
Many community members, including professional businesses and corporations, have expressed their excitement and support for the new school, she added.
“This is really for the longevity of their future employees. The jobs kids will have in the future, they haven’t been invented yet and this is where that can start. They’re going to be those lead learners.”
The top 20 highest scoring applicants will be accepted into the Academy. Registration will open on March 19.
Additional details will be released soon at www.cpsb.org and www.facebook.com/CPSBschools.