A cold front will push through the area late Friday into early Saturday accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
“A few of these storms will have the potential to produce strong, gusty winds,” meteorologist Donald Jones said. ”In addition to the wind threat, periods of heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding.“
Jones said cooler and drier air will work into the region late Saturday and remain in place Sunday and Monday.
“Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon beginning Tuesday through the end of the week,” he said.