Weather map
National Weather Service

A cold front will push through the area late Friday into early Saturday accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.

“A few of these storms will have the potential to produce strong, gusty winds,” meteorologist Donald Jones said. ”In addition to the wind threat, periods of heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding.“

Jones said cooler and drier air will work into the region late Saturday and remain in place Sunday and Monday.

“Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon beginning Tuesday through the end of the week,” he said.

More from this section

Tickets no longer required for Downtown at Sundown

  • Updated
Tickets no longer required for Downtown at Sundown

The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown kicks off Friday, May 28. Tickets are no longer required for entry to manage crowd size. The state has lifted restrictions for outdoor events and city officials have conferred with local healthcare practitioners. Social distancing and masks are encouraged …

Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement fails in La. House

  • Updated
Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement fails in La. House

BATON ROUGE — An effort to prohibit people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 from being denied access to state buildings, public colleges and any facility funded by the state stalled Wednesday in a House committee.

Shelter remains in shambles nine months after storm

  • Updated
Shelter remains in shambles nine months after storm

The shelter at Oasis A Safe Haven — the only Lake Charles-based nonprofit shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse — remains closed and stripped down to the studs, nearly nine months after Hurricane Laura’s destructive landfall. Victims either have to stay at shelters outsid…