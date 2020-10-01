On a recent day at Stellar Beans, a downtown coffee shop/art gallery/gathering place, a patron wandered in and ordered a couple of iced coffees.
The proprietor smiled and told her they only had regular coffee available that day (other options are available now) due to the challenges of recovering from Hurricane Laura.
The person apologized and said, “But everything seemed normal.”
And, in some ways it was: art was being hung on walls, you could grab a hot cup of coffee, and people could visit with one another. But in other ways, the shop, like everything else in town, was in a state of transition.
There was also something exciting going on — a community pantry in which people could choose from for whatever their needs are at the moment.
It has been a way to spread goodwill at a time when it is sorely needed and so many in the area are without essentials.
Items available at the pantry at any given time could include paper towels, diapers, food (including baby food), hygiene products, and even bigger items such as air mattresses, extension cords, tents, fans, window units, generator oil and much more.
Chelsea and Carl Boudreaux, owners of the coffee shop, hadn’t been able to open at all since March 15 because of the pandemic so turning Stellar Beans into a temporary pantry that could help many people made sense to them.
It was a way they could give back and make a difference.
Their funky little place has come alive again and people have been flocking to the coffee shop once more.
Hurricane Laura blew the doors in and busted the windows of Stellar Beans but it couldn’t take the heart and soul out of the shop.
“Offering something for our community in a way that we can come together and find a little normalcy has touched our hearts,” Chelsea Boudreaux said.
Although she and her husband are unsure of what the future holds for Stellar Beans, they are taking it day by day for the time being.
Things are slowly getting back to normal and the coffee shop and community pantry are both open now, with new hours of 7-11 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, and with breakfast sandwiches and an almost full drink menu.
“And if people want us to continue with this community pantry, then we will,” she said.