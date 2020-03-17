Coushatta casino closes operations
KINDER — The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has voluntarily suspended operations at the Coushatta Casino Resort for 14 days.
The temporary suspension of operations applies to all Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana casino and hotel venues including the Grand Hotel, Seven Clans Hotel, Red Shoes RV Park and Chalets, Koasati Pines Golf Course, and the Pavilion at Coushatta. Feather Fuel will remain open with limited functions.
The Coushatta Tribe will provide updates as needed, and will notify the public should it decide to open sooner than expected or extend the closure beyond the anticipated deadline.
Allen schools to provide free meals
OBERLIN — The Allen Parish School System has issued a plan to provide meals to students while schools are closed due to the cornoavirus. Superintendent Kent Reed announced Monday that free hot meals will be available to students beginning Thursday, March 19.
Hot meals to go will be available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays at Kinder, Oberlin and Oakdale high schools for students 18 and under. Graband-go meals will also be available for Reeves students at Kinder High School; Fairview students at Oberlin High School and Elizabeth students at Oakdale High School. Graband-go breakfasts will be available for pick up with lunches on Friday. The meals will be prepared by cafeteria workers at the schools.
Officials will monitor daily participation in the program to determine duration of the meals during the extended break.
Allen cancels Pre-K registration
OBERLIN — Pre-kindergarten registration in Allen Parish has been canceled until further notice. Childcare, Head Start, and Pre-K applications for the 2020-2021 school year are online at www.allen.k12.la.us. Pre-K parental involvement and Pre-K programs have also been cancelled.
Jeff Davis Tax Office sets hours
JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish School Board Sales and Use Tax Office will be open for limited office hours during the mandatory COVID-19 closures.
All taxes are due as normal on March 20 and can be filed online or by mail. Any taxpayers needing assistance on their accounts in person can visit the office on the following dates and hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 20 and 23; 8 a.m.-noon March 25, 27, April 6 and April 8; and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30 and 31 and April 1.
If anyone needs assistance and cannot make it during these times, they can email amber.hymel@jdpsbk12.org to schedule an appointment. Staff will be checking and responding to emails during the closure. Messages may also be left by calling 824-2744.
Louisiana Red show canceled
CROWLEY — The Louisiana Red concert scheduled for March 29 at the Rice Theatre in Crowley has been cancelled.
Jeff Davis Electric Co-op offices closed
Jeff Davis Electric Co-op has announced that all offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Offices will remain open and operating but no public traffic will be allowed. The company will be available by phone for payments and to report outages.
Welsh Recreation suspends services
WELSH — Welsh Recreation has suspended all practices and games. The situation will be re-evaluated on April 1. For more information, contact Michelle Ramagos at 540-5024.
Zigler Art Museum closing
JENNINGS — The Zigler Art Museum, 154 N. Main St., will be closed through March 31 with tentative plans to reopen April 1.
All programming scheduled for the next two weeks is either canceled or postponed. Many of the events will be rescheduled. New dates will be announced in the future.
Welsh coffee event canceled
WELSH — Coffee and Conversation at Welsh City Hall scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
HLE Reunion concerts canceled
JENNINGS — The HLE Family Reunion concerts at Founders Park and the Strand Theatre have been canceled this week. The reunion will continue at HLE studios.
Gator Chateau closed
JENNINGS — The Gator Chateau and Visitor Center will be closed until further notice.
Cassidy Pharmacy drive thru open
JENNINGS — Cassidy Pharmacy, 710 N. Main St., will be closed to walk-in customers, but the drive thru service and limited delivery will be available.
Bayou Rum suspends tours
LACASSINE — The Bayou Rum Visitors Center and Louisiana Spirits distillery has closed and suspended all tours until further notice. Plans to reopen will be evaluated in two weeks.
OLQH cancels St. Joseph Table
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 3939 Lake St., has cancelled its St. Joseph Table previously slated for Thursday, March 19, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Come and See’ retreat cancelled
Due to more cases of the coronavirus being identified in the Greater New Orleans area, administrators at Saint Joseph Abbey have made the decision to cancel the Spring 2020 Come and See Weekend, originally scheduled for April 3-5.
The decision to cancel the event was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of participants, seminarians, faculty, staff, and the monastic community.
Dragon Boat Race rescheduled
The Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation has decided to reschedule the 2020 Dragon Boat Race for Saturday, Oct. 31.