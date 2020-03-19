Jennings Animal Shelter
Jennings Animal Shelter / Facebook

Jeff Davis senior centers closed

JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Council on Aging has closed its senior centers and suspended most programs and daily activities including on-site meal program, exercise programs, bingo games and other activities for at least 30 days. At this time, the agency will continue to delivery meals to those who depend on the program. Transportation services, homemaking services and respite care services will be provided with additional sanitizing procedures. For more information, call 824-5504.

Welsh court postponed

WELSH — Welsh Municipal Court scheduled for March 24 is postponed until further notice.

Book signing cancelled

WELSH — A book signing and reception set for March 26 at the Welsh Museum for “Fond Recollections,” by Karen Trahan have been cancelled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

Animal adoptions suspended

JENNINGS — The Jennings Animal Shelter has suspended all adoptions until further notice.

Vernon MayFest cancelled

The Vernon Parish Tourism & Recreation Commission and the Vernon Parish Police Jury have made the decision to cancel MayFest 2020.

Used book sale postponed

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd’s used book sale has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Follow the Facebook page: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Used Book Sale for updates.

DA office closure

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is temporarily closed. Only essential staff personnel are working. Phone calls are still being taken, however, the office is closed to normal business matters. Call 437-3400 for all questions or concerns.

More from this section

Social distancing stressed at local briefing

Social distancing stressed at local briefing

As more cases of coronavirus were confirmed statewide on Wednesday, local officials held a briefing to discuss the status of services. Meanwhile, health experts stressed social distancing as the best way to stay healthy and prevent the virus from spreading.

Allen Parish officials working on school plans

Allen Parish officials working on school plans

OBERLIN - Allen Parish school officials are working to effectively close schools, address parents concerns and move schools forward as the coronavirus crisis wreaks havoc on the school year.