Jeff Davis senior centers closed
JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Council on Aging has closed its senior centers and suspended most programs and daily activities including on-site meal program, exercise programs, bingo games and other activities for at least 30 days. At this time, the agency will continue to delivery meals to those who depend on the program. Transportation services, homemaking services and respite care services will be provided with additional sanitizing procedures. For more information, call 824-5504.
Welsh court postponed
WELSH — Welsh Municipal Court scheduled for March 24 is postponed until further notice.
Book signing cancelled
WELSH — A book signing and reception set for March 26 at the Welsh Museum for “Fond Recollections,” by Karen Trahan have been cancelled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Animal adoptions suspended
JENNINGS — The Jennings Animal Shelter has suspended all adoptions until further notice.
Vernon MayFest cancelled
The Vernon Parish Tourism & Recreation Commission and the Vernon Parish Police Jury have made the decision to cancel MayFest 2020.
Used book sale postponed
The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd’s used book sale has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Follow the Facebook page: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Used Book Sale for updates.
DA office closure
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is temporarily closed. Only essential staff personnel are working. Phone calls are still being taken, however, the office is closed to normal business matters. Call 437-3400 for all questions or concerns.