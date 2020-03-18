City Council
The regular meeting of the Lake Charles City Council scheduled for today, March 18, and the Administrative Hearings scheduled for Thursday, March 19, have been postponed.
Beauregard library
The Beauregard Parish Library system will be closed until April 13. No items will be due while the library is closed. Patrons can access digital services through library.beau.org, where they can check out ebooks, download audiobooks and access news, health and other databases by logging in with their library card.
Fishing Festival
BELL CITY — The sixth annual Family Fishing Festival at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been postponed until further notice. Public, partners and volunteers will be notified when a new date is selected. For more information about this event or becoming an event sponsor or volunteer, call Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge at 598-2216.
Hall of Distinction
BATON ROUGE — The 2020 Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction ceremonies scheduled for March 26 in Baton Rouge have been postponed until further notice. This year’s inductees James Barnett, John Denison, Jay Hardwick and Calvin Viator will be celebrated at a later date in recognition of their significant contributions to the state’s agricultural community. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.
SAGE Series
All of the programs planned as part of the McNeese State University SAGE series have been postponed. This includes the “Wildlife in East Africa,” “Folk Healing” and the April 6 programs.
Business Pitch
The Business Pitch 2020 contest, scheduled for April 2, 2020, has been postponed until further notice.
Allen Sheriff’s Office closed to public
OBERLIN - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Administration Building is closed to the pubic until April 13. All operations will continue in full effect but will be handled remotely. Any and all other business should be handled electronically. Payments should be made via electronic payments at allenparishsheriff.com online payment system or via mail by money order or cashier’s check payable to the Allen Parish Sheriff. P.O. Box 278, Oberlin, LA 70655.
Allen Courthouse sets restrictions
OBERLIN - Entry into the Allen Parish Courthouse will be restricted except for persons under subpoena or notice to appear; applying for an emergency order or government employees processing emergency applications. Legal deadlines, including liberative prescription and preemptive periods applicable to legal proceedings in all courts, administrative agencies and boards have been suspended until May 13.
Allen Parish Police Jury closed
OBERLIN - The Allen Parish Police Jury Administrative Office, 602 Court Street, will be closed to public access. Police Jury operations will continue as normal, but will be handled remotely.Those people requiring permits or other assistance should call the office at 337-639-4328.
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office limits service
JENNINGS - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office will not provide fingerprinting for school employees, nursing, expungements or carry concealed weapon applications. All visitations with inmates are cancelled, except for offsite video and telephone calls The administration office will remain open for payment of taxes, fines and bonds. Persons who are sick, feverish or have any flu like symptoms should not enter. Emergency services, including patrol, 911 and corrections will continue to provide services. For more information call 337-821-2102.
City of Jennings services closed
JENNINGS - The city of Jennings is limiting access to government facilities and all events associated with the Jennings Festival Association, Strand Theater, Tupper Museum, City Parks and Recreation activities, sporting events, team practices, the I-10 Oil and Gas Park, Gator Chateau and the Jennings Carnegie Library will be closed until further notice. City administration offices and the water department will be closed for walk-in services. The public can use pay-by phone, mobile pay or the drive thru for water payments. All permits for occupational licenses and building permits will be seen by appointment only. Occupational licenses may be reached at 821-5500 and city inspector at 821-5515. Jennings police and fire services will remain open, but public access will be limited to the front lobby.
Jeff Davis libraries closed
JENNINGS - All Jeff Davis Parish Libraries will be closed to the public through March 31. Staff will be available to answer questions by phone. Patrons should not return library items until the library reopens. Fines will not be charged for any overdue items during this time.
Lake Arthur City Hall closed
LAKE ARTHUR - The town of Lake Arthur will be closed to the public until further notice. The town accepts payments via online at www.townoflakearthur.org under the online bill pay link and the drop box located on the south side of City Hall. Payments can me made in the form of check or money order with the account number in a sealed envelope.
Welsh City Hall closed
WELSH - The Welsh City Hall lobby will be closed to outside visitors, unless you have an appointment. The drive-thru will remain open for payments. The drop box is also available.
Jennings City Court limiting access
JENNINGS - The Jennings City Court will be limiting access to the physical court facility until March 31. All business with city court should be handled by calling 337-821-5514. If it is necessary to come to the court facilities, persons should call the court first to schedule an appropriate time for the visit. Access to the court facilities will be limited to the lobby area and social distancing protocols will be observed.
Carnegie Library closed
JENNINGS - The Jennings Carnegie Library is closed until further notice. Persons needing assistance with books or other materials should call 337-821-5517 or meal crystal@jenningscarnegielibrary.com.
Assist Agency closes offices
JENNINGS - All locations of the Assist Agency will be closed to the public until further notice. No in-person appointments for client services will be made during the time. The regular bi-monthly board meeting has been rescheduled for April 27. For more information or if you need services, call 337-458-1734.