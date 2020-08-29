Cleco
Special to the American Press

As of 8 p.m., Cleco has restored power to more than 55,000 customers who lost power after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana yesterday.

“This is day one, our first full day of storm restoration work, and we’re making progress,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management, in a statement to the AmericanPress. “While we continue to make progress, we are still finding significant damage, so we want customers to know it will take time.  According to experts, Laura is the worst storm to hit Louisiana since 1856.”

Cleco also is reminding customers using portable generators to do so safely.  

“Please follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper use of a portable generator,” said Lass.  “Operate generators in a well-ventilated area, away from combustible material and never run a generator indoors.”

Cleco will be able to provide more details on restoration progress in specific towns and cities in the coming days.  In the meantime, the company asks that customers not stop crews, as they are driving and working.  Not only is it not safe, it slows power restoration work.

Below are outages by parish as of 8 p.m. 

Acadia – 1,055

Allen – 5,917

Avoyelles – 2,354

Beauregard – 5,122

Calcasieu – 2,461

Catahoula - 18

Desoto – 1,336

Evangeline – 3,998

Grant – 7,659

Iberia – 1,001

Jefferson Davis - 39

Lasalle - 15

Natchitoches - 646

Rapides – 39,323

Red River – 41

Sabine – 6,363

St. Landry – 559

St. Mary - 535

Vernon – 5,684

 

