FEMA is reimbursing $1.7 million to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for costs associated with clearing Hurricane Laura debris from roads and emergency access routes, officials announced Friday.
Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said FEMA’s reimbursement is a 100 percent federal cost-share for the cost of the parish’s contractor, Crowder Gulf, “pushing” debris off roadways, allowing residents and officials to access the roads after the hurricane. Storm debris had to be cleared from roadways before it could be picked up, he said.
“It’s a pretty big job in and of itself,” Beam said.
Former President Donald Trump granted a 100 percent federal cost-share over a 30-day window for FEMA public assistance programs in response to Hurricane Laura.
President Joe Biden in February approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards to increase the federal cost share for hurricane-related expenses from 75 percent to 90 percent. The federal funding can fall under several categories, including debris removal, emergency preparedness, above normal payroll, supply purchases and other hurricane-related costs.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Point Barre, said in a statement that it’s important for the federal reimbursements to be “processed in a timely manner.”
“This latest round of federal support will help ease financial burdens and boost the larger recovery effort in Calcasieu Parish,” Higgins said.