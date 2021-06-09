The city of Lake Charles will be seeking reimbursement from federal programs but not waiting on it. Two resolutions were unanimously approved by council members to “mitigate and repair effects from recent weather events” in a special Tuesday council meeting to address the city’s gravity drainage.
“People are frustrated and rightly so,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “Just one hurricane alone would have been a heavy blow, but to go through two hurricanes, a winter storm and on May 17 what the National Weather Service is calling a 1,000-year flood is unfathomable. The proper commensurate federal response to this string of disasters has not materialized yet, but I just don’t know how much longer we can wait for that. We’ve got to act now; the situation is urgent.”
The first resolution authorizes the city of Lake Charles to hire a “qualified expert” Hunter said, to identify, prioritize and manage multiple projects involving cleaning, restoring, repairing and improving the above-ground and below-grade drainage within the city.
Mary Shaddock Jones, a resident who lives on Watkins street spoke on the resolution, asking if the language in the resolution, specifically, “above-ground and below-grade drainage” was “confining.” Faith Hooks, Alliance for Positive Growth said she and her organization of over 130 business members, supports “any action that is sooner rather than later.”
The second resolution approval will help begin the process of asking Louisiana Community Development Authority to borrow up to $20 million for critical drainage needs identified by the program manager.
Hunter reminded council that the vote for the second resolution is just the first step in the process.
“It is not the end all and be all before city incurrs any debt,” he said.
A third ordinance was introduced, and will be officially voted on at the June 16 Lake Charles City Council Meeting. At that time, the council will consider an ordinance to amend the current fiscal year budget and authorize using another $3 million in drainage funds initially reserved for the 2022 fiscal year.
This plan is not a “silver bullet,” according to Hunter. “Drainage is comprised of multiple waterways, coulees, bayous and laterals that the city doesn’t own, maintain or operate.”
The city plans to ask the state to split the cost of cleaning underground drainage along state routes. A plan to split the cost of related work along Ryan Street, a state route, were in the works before the May 17 flood. The city is following FEMA procurement guidelines for work and seeking other grant funding. He said he hopes and asks that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Gravity Drainage District continue to pursue federal funds for the same such work within their system.
“But if they don’t get traction soon I would ask that they would dip into their reserve funds or go borrow money to expedite the process on their end and seek reimbursement.”
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said the parish has spent $9 million on a study – pre-2020 and 2021 weather events -- which is helping to eliminate the guess work in prioritizing projects and throwing money at a project without a clear outcome.
Three projects have been completed as a result of that study.
President of Consolidated Distric Gravity Drainage District 2, Calcasieu Parish, Mike Wittler said his crew of 15 workers has been working nonstop since Hurricane Laura on 300 miles-plus of laterals and operating four pump stations.
“The district is working through the police jury for federal response funding,” Wittler said.
Two hundred million cubic yards of debris has been collected.
“I expect the funding required (to clear debris in the drainage district