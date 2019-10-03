Since introducing online permitting three months ago, officials with the city of Lake Charles said they have heard positive feedback from developers and residents.
The website, mypermitnow.org, allows for permits, plans and payments to be submitted. Users can also request inspections, check a permit's status and submit requests for rezoning cases.
"(It's) time-saving, efficient and easy for everybody to use," Doug Burguieres, assistant director of planning and development, told the City Council Wednesday.
Burguieres said developers had voiced concerns about having to travel back and forth to City Hall to pay permits.
The service is being provided at no cost to taxpayers, Burguieres said. A $5 tech fee is applied to each permit, he said.
Mayor Nic Hunter said the online upgrade puts the city "at the forefront with other municipalities" when it comes to streamlining the application process.
"Time is money when it comes to developments," he said.
Burguieres said the city has come a long way since he began working there in 1999. At the time, he said, permits were tracked with index cards.
Residents can still submit applications in person at City Hall, 326 W. Pujo St.
For more on online permitting, call the city's planning and development office at 491-1440.