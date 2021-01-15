Despite the symbols of destruction and dismay around the community, the city of Lake Charles continues to have silver linings and positive glimmers of hope early into 2021.
In December, Mayor Nic Hunter’s administration proposed a local relief package that was unanimously approved by the City Council. The package includes a 50 percent reduction in occupational licenses for 2021 with a maximum benefit of $100 per business in relief, a 30 day extension before penalties and interest begin to accrue for 2021 occupational licenses, a waiver of public transit fees beginning on Dec. 17 until the end of February, and a water bill assistance program.
The latter part of that package, the water assistance program, will soon begin accepting applicants. People will be able to apply for assistance as early as Tuesday, Jan. 19, as the hold on water bills ends.
“With the onset of the pandemic, like many of the utilities, the city of Lake Charles put a temporary hold on water disconnections because we understand what people are going through right now, and the last thing people need is the pandemic, perhaps a loss of a job, and then to have, God forbid, their utilities cut off,” Hunter said. “The city of Lake Charles followed suit with a lot of other utility operators and we put a temporary hold on disconnecting for non-payment of water bills. That can’t go on forever. And we’re now many months into this pandemic, and we have to get it to the point for the city’s benefit and the public in general’s benefit, where we are asking people to catch up on these water bills.”
Hunter said Catholic Charities has found a way to partner with the city to help those residents.
Their water bill assistance program will allow residents who meet certain income criteria to have up to three months of their water bills paid for with the grant.
“Our equipment for reading water meters was heavily damaged from Hurricane Laura, so we have had to estimate water bills,” Hunter said. “The biggest message we want to get across to citizens is that if you feel there is a mistake, if you feel that your water bill is incorrect ... please reach out to our water billing office.”
That number is 491-1307.
“We understand that’s there’s going to be mistakes with the water bills and we are absolutely going to be fair with our citizens to make sure that the water bills that are going out are not punitive,” he said.
Sister Miriam MacLean, director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, said the organization wants to help residents get back on their feet.
“We’ve noticed that some people haven’t been asking for the help for utilities because of the holds, and so we look forward to helping people catch up, to be able to get back on the right track in terms of their own finances in that way,” she said.
People can call Catholic Charities at 439-7436 or visit www.catholiccharitiesswla.com for more information. The nonprofit has been assisting with rent and utilities for many years, and projects to be able to help 400-500 citizens with water bills.
“I think so much of our every day work is trying to bring as much stability to people’s lives as possible and give them that hope that things can get better, and if they have that help over these little difficult situations that they’ll be able to keep level of normalcy in their life. Obviously, these have been tremendously difficult months beginning with COVID ... and the hurricanes on top of that; it’s really difficult for people right now,” MacLean said. “We’ve seen a great increase in need in many, many different areas. To be able to provide assistance — this one is a great gift.”