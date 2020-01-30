City of Westlake gets clean audit

WESTLAKE — CPA Coy Vincent told members of the Westlake City Council on Monday that an audit of the city’s finances resulted in a “clean, unmodified opinion.”
Vincent said there were no findings in the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. He said the ending cash balance showed an increase over the prior year of $1.8 million, the entirety of which is the result of land sales near The National Golf Club. He said, otherwise, the city “pretty much broke even.”
Excess revenue over expenditures showed an increase over the prior year of $2.1 million, $1.8 million of which are from land sales.
“That’s a net increase of about $300,000,” Vincent said.
Mayor Bob Hardey said the Isle of Capri expects to hold a groundbreaking in February for their land-based facility. The Isle of Capri plans to build a casino — triple the size of the riverboat currently in operation — between the parking lot of their hotel and the riverboat. The cost is estimated at $113 million.
Hardey said his administration will meet this week with representatives from Circle K convenience stores. He said they’ve expressed interest in locating at the southeast corner of the intersection of John Stine Road and Sampson Street.
Hardey said the Westlake police and fire departments will host their annual Cuffs and Hoses Blood Drive competition 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at City Hall.
In regular business, the council:
• Authorized an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for the low-income energy assistance program.
• Approved an agreement with Recreation District No. 1 for the creation of a comprehensive golf program for the residents of Ward 4 District One.
• Approved hiring Eddie Wellman and Gary Spears as full-time patrol officers with the Westlake Police Department. Chief Chris Wilrye said the two officers will fill vacant positions.
• Set the natural gas rate for R.E. Heidt Construction, the city’s larger natural gas customer, at the lowest industrial rate.
• Approved the plat, not including infrastructure or utilities, for Jubilee Subdivision Phase I.
• Approved letting bids for the Lee St. extension Monday, Feb. 24. The street will extend to run in front of S.P Arnett.