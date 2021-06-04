The city of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program has partnered with The Healthy School Food Collaborative to provide meals free of charge for students this summer.
This program is for all students 18 or younger regardless of income, race or nationality. All children residing in the city limits are eligible to participate at no cost.
The program will begin on Monday, June 7, and will last through Friday, July 30. Meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes breakfast, lunch and snack food items.
To register to receive these meals, please visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding.
For more information, please call the City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program, at 337 491-1270.