CPSB school lunch line
Special to the American Press

The city of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program has partnered with The Healthy School Food Collaborative to provide meals free of charge for students this summer.

This program is for all students 18 or younger regardless of income, race or nationality. All children residing in the city limits are eligible to participate at no cost.

The program will begin on Monday, June 7, and will last through Friday, July 30. Meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes breakfast, lunch and snack food items.

To register to receive these meals, please visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding.

 

For more information, please call the City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program, at 337 491-1270.

More from this section

Downtown at Sundown cancelled due to weather

  • Updated
Downtown at Sundown cancelled due to weather

Due to the possibility of severe weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown concert is cancelled. The public is encouraged to attend Live at the Lakefront, which is scheduled for June 11, 18 and 25 on the Lakefront Amphitheater and is presented by the Arts and Humanities Council and sponsored in…

30 years later and family still searching for leads

  • Updated
30 years later and family still searching for leads

The Fultons have waited 30 years for closure and may be a step closing with the announcement of the establishment of a $50,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the individual or individuals responsible for the murder of …

New EDS campus provides students a park-like setting to learn

  • Updated
New EDS campus provides students a park-like setting to learn

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School’s South Campus has been having class all year long in their new state of the art facilities. “That something people always say, ‘I had no idea you guys were open or I had no idea you guys were here!’ But, yes, we’ve been here all school year,” Frances “Boo”…

City moves to address drainage issues

  • Updated
City moves to address drainage issues

All seven City Council members unanimously agreed to send a resolution to the parish requesting Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 expedite the cleaning of laterals within Lake Charles. 