City of Lake Charles announces closures ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

LAKE CHARLES—The City of Lake Charles continues to monitor Tropical Storm Laura. All City facilities, including City Hall, Historic City Hall, Central School and Public Works Administration Building will be closed on Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26. All City recreation facilities, the Lake Charles Civic Center and I-10 North Beach remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Upon further review of tomorrow’s forecast, and in order to help with debris management ahead of the storm, trash and garbage routes will run as usual on Tuesday, August 25. Recycling Centers and the Roving Green Recycling Truck will not be operational on Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday, August 26.
City Transit services will be suspended on Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26.
The City Council Agenda Meeting and Public Hearing regarding the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget for the City of Lake Charles, scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 25, 2020, are cancelled. The Public Hearing will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in conjunction with the regularly scheduled meeting of the Council.
Public safety and other essential personnel will continue to operate.
City officials do advise residents to bring their trashcans back in and secure them after they are emptied and to pick up any loose items in their yards.
For the latest updates on City services, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com orwww.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana.