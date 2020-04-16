City of Jennings enters into agreement with Police Jury

Maintenance Agreement graphic

JENNINGS – The city of Jennings agreed Tuesday to enter into a joint service agreement with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury for the maintenance and upkeep of properties located within the city which are co-owned by the two entities.

Mayor Henry Guinn said the agreement will allow the city to maintain 139 adjudicated properties throughout the city.

"In the past they maintained some of their properties with their employees and billed us and we would do the same with those properties we maintained, so we were cross billing each other which practically came out to a wash," Guinn said

The new agreement will allow the city to bid out and maintain all the properties regardless of who owns the majority.

The city will then bill the police jury for its portion of the maintenance cost, Guinn said.

"This will allow us to really streamline the project," he said.

More than 135 properties, mostly vacant lots, are currently co-owned by the city and police jury.

The city hopes to seek public bids for the maintenance of the properties by May. Maintenance will include grass cutting, weeding and trimming of sidewalks.

"We are trying to clean up some of these lots," Guinn said. "Once we get them maintained, hopefully they will be more enticing to the public and hopefully we can entice someone to invest in them."

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday that K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester. The move comes amid an effort to continue the state on its positive track of flattening the COVID-19 curve, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday it will award $83.75 million to 55 Louisiana airports impacted by COVID-19, with Lake Charles Regional Airport getting just over $18 million.

In an effort to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 in Louisiana's prisons and jails, Gov. John Bel Edwards has formed the newly created COVID-19 Furlough Review Panel under the direction of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The panel will review nonviolent/non-sex inmates w…

Fort Polk officials are stepping up safety measures this week by implementing an order that requires face masks to be worn while visiting any of the installation’s buildings or businesses, including the commissary.