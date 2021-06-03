City moves to address drainage issues

All seven City Council members unanimously agreed to send a resolution to the parish requesting Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 expedite the cleaning of laterals within Lake Charles.
The approved motion was later amended to add the Department of Transportation and Development, and to request FEMA coordinate with the district and parish to expedite the funding.
“It’s been a difficult 14 months for everybody, and we actually just received word right before this meeting that the May 17 flooding is now the fifth federally declared disaster the city of Lake Charles has been through in 14 months,” explained Mayor Nic Hunter, stating the drainage expenditures has gone from $800,000 in 2016 to $3.5 million in 2020.
“It’s not where it should be, but it’s a good start,” Hunter said. “We can’t dwell on what happened 20 or 30 years ago, all we can do is focus on what do we need to do today and tomorrow.”
Hunter commended the council for passing the first updated drainage ordinance in over a decade, stating it is desperately needed.
“The city can do more … we are in this together. Staff is meeting right now, and we will have a proposal ready for you all on the next agenda meeting to discuss immediate steps that can be taken. It’ll include some resolutions but it’s also going to include real dollars,” he said, adding that drainage funds could possibly be pulled from the 2022 fiscal budget.
Hunter said the price tag for cleaning out these laterals is about $100 million.
“People are concerned about their properties and their lives … about what’s going to happen next and how to avoid this flooding; what are we going to do about it,” said District C Councilman Rodney Geyen. “We’d like to see the water get to the pumps faster so they can disperse that water out into the river. We agreed that if we can move the water faster, then the drainage problem of Lake Charles will hopefully be solved because the faster we can send the water away, the faster the drainage will take place.”
Earlier in the meeting, a handful of people protested against annexing more property into the city. The council ultimately approved the requests with six voting in favor and Mary Morris voting against annexing the West Side of the 3800 block of Nelson Road through the South side of the 1800 block of Thorn Road, including 1921 Thorn Road along with along Southpark Drive South to Gauthier Road.