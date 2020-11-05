Marshal cars
Special to the American Press
There will be runoffs for two tight races, City Marshal in Lake Charles and City Marshal in Sulphur. 
Nathan Keller and Jerod Abshire will go head-to-head for the position of City Marshal at City Court in Lake Charles. 
In Tuesday’s election, Keller received 4,692 votes over Abshire, who had 2,844 votes. 
Keller, a Democrat, had 39 percent of the votes while Abshire, a Republican, took home 23 percent of the votes. 
The winner of the runoff will fill the position vacated by Vic Salvador. 
Karl Gillard, a Republican, had 1,913 votes, or 16 percent; Sheila Babineaux, a Republican, received 1,144 votes, or 10 percent; Brad Harris, a Republican, 911 votes or 7 percent, and Ernest Mitchel, an independent, received 519 votes, or 4 percent. 
Keller, who went to work for the Lake Charles Police Department in 1988, has been a corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and a captain with the department. 
He has been named a supervisor of the year, officer of the year and volunteer of the year with LCPD.
Abshire, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles and a graduate of Barbe High School, has 17 years combined of military and law enforcement experience. 
He is a Marine Corps veteran and has worked as an investigator with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

City Marshal, City Court, Sulphur 

Brandon Dever and Glenn Berry will be in a runoff for the position of City Marshal, City Court, Sulphur. 
Dever, a Republican, had 5,174 votes over Berry, a Republican, who received 4,784 votes in Tuesday’s election. 
A crowded race, Jack E. Hebert, a Republican, garnered 3,968 votes while Tim Lafleur, a Republican got 1,852 votes. 
Rounding out the race were Justin Sittig, no party, with 1,502 votes and Nicholas Nezat, a Republican, with 250 votes. 
Dever is a graduate of Sulphur High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from McNeese State University. 
He has worked as a patrol officer and detective for the Sulphur Police Department. 
Berry has 41 years of law enforcement experience and retired as assistant chief from the Sulphur Police Department.
He has worked for the Sulphur City Marshal’s office as a deputy marshal for several years.

Calcasieu Parish voters approved the legalization of sports betting parishwide during Tuesday’s election. The outcome sets the stage for the state Legislature to set a tax rate and regulatory framework that the Louisiana Gaming Control Board would oversee.

Cameron Parish elected a new district attorney for the 38th Judicial Court on Tuesday. W. Thomas “Tom” Barrett III defeated incumbent Jennifer Jones 69 percent to 31 percent, or 2,678 to 1,209 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.