City Marshal, City Court, Sulphur
City marshal races in LC, Sulphur headed for runoffs
More from this section
- Updated
There will be runoffs for two tight races, City Marshal in Lake Charles and City Marshal in Sulphur.
- Updated
A Lake Charles man was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.
- Updated
Calcasieu Parish voters approved the legalization of sports betting parishwide during Tuesday’s election. The outcome sets the stage for the state Legislature to set a tax rate and regulatory framework that the Louisiana Gaming Control Board would oversee.
- Updated
Voters decided Tuesday to approve tax rates for the consolidated gravity drainage districts in East and West Calcasieu Parish.
- Updated
Cameron Parish elected a new district attorney for the 38th Judicial Court on Tuesday. W. Thomas “Tom” Barrett III defeated incumbent Jennifer Jones 69 percent to 31 percent, or 2,678 to 1,209 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Latest News
- In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what
- Shell to close Louisiana oil refinery that employs hundreds
- The Latest: Governor urges Nebraskans to follow guidelines
- Wall Street rallies again as election-week gains continue
- Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
- Arrests mount as marchers demand vote count, others cry foul
- Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings L… Read more
Police investigate fatal shooting Read more
There will be runoffs for two tight races, City Marshal in Lake Charles and City Marshal in Sulphur. Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.