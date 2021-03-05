Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-1 Wednesday for the city to enter into an agreement with Sterling Golf Inc. to operate and manage the new Mallard Golf Club at MorganField.
The council also voted 6-1 to approve agreements between the city and Beard Equipment Co. to lease 14 pieces of lawn and tractor equipment, and with Club Car to lease golf carts, estimated at $315,684.
District A Councilwoman Mary Morris was the only one to oppose the measures.
Sterling Golf Inc. manages golf courses in Texas, including the Houston National Golf Club and The Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station. City Administrator John Cardone said the agreement with Sterling Golf is for three years, with the city able to cancel for any reason within 30 days. The city will pay Sterling a flat rate of $8,000 per month, he said.
Cardone said Sterling Golf came highly recommended, having worked in the past with Jeff Blume, course designer for Mallard Golf Club.
“We did our due diligence for the golf courses (Sterling) manages,” he said.
Cardone said Sterling brings expertise in operating the golf course and assistance with hiring a course superintendent and golf pro. The company will also help with marketing and promoting the course’s website and organizing tournaments. The goal, he said, is to cut expenses and increase play and revenue.
“We think this is the right thing to do,” he said.
Cardone said Sterling Golf already helped the city make course modifications to the Mallard Golf Club that are cheaper and reduce maintenance. Sterling also helped the city save $50,000 in its agreement with Club Car over the term of the lease, he said.
“That’s huge,” he said.
Cardone assured Morris that the city’s agreement with Sterling will not impact existing employees at Mallard Cove Golf Course, which remains closed after Hurricane Laura damaged it.
Local officials broke ground on Mallard Golf Club, at 3400 E. McNeese St., in December 2018. It is located on 160 acres of land donated to the city by MorganField Development. At the time, officials said the course could be open as early as the fall 2019, but inclement weather and Hurricanes Laura and Delta caused delays.
Cardone said the golf course is complete “for the most part,” with the club house, maintenance barn and access road still under construction.
“We’re anticipating opening around May or June,” he said. “The club house will not be complete, but will be open for play.”
Chennault International Airport approached the city several years ago about developing the property where Mallard Cove Golf Course currently sits. The city eventually partnered with Chennault, Arrozal Investment and MC Golf, with Chennault funding the building and designing of the new golf course at a cost of $6.6 million. Once the new course is complete, Chennault will turn it over to the city, and the city will give the Mallard Cove property to Chennault.
Under the agreement, Chennault will also pay $15,000 per month for 20 years, or $3.6 million, to cover the costs of utility extensions and the building of the club house.