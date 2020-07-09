nwrh_0706_south_defender_protest-7

Located at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse in Lake Charles, The South's Defenders memorial monument removal was last considered in 1995 when a committee agreed it should remain on display. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Lake Charles City Council members will consider a resolution on the South's Defenders Memorial Monument at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. July 28 at City Hall, 326 Pujo St.

The council will consider a resolution, asking the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to put on its agenda an item to discuss removing and relocating the statue, along with asking the panel to hold a public hearing on the matter.

The special meeting was decided during the council's agenda meeting Tuesday. The council heard from a group that wants the monument removed.

A group of residents showed up on the steps of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse on Monday and called for the monument's removal.

Supporters of keeping the monument where it is have argued that removing it would disgrace fallen war soldiers and their surviving families. They also said it has never been connected to the support of slavery.

The monument was dedicated on June 3, 1915, to honor local veterans of the Civil War, as well as soldiers from other towns in the South.

More from this section

City Council to discuss monument

  • Updated
City Council to discuss monument

Lake Charles City Council members will consider a resolution on the South's Defenders Memorial Monument at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. July 28 at City Hall, 326 Pujo St.

Parish administrator pushes tax renewal

Parish administrator pushes tax renewal

Voters in the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish will decide Saturday whether to renew for another 10 years a 1.5-cent sales tax that helps fund garbage collection, repairs and construction of roads and bridges, residential solid waste collection sites, drainage improvements and other …

Welsh naming pavilion after educator

  • Updated
Welsh naming pavilion after educator

WELSH - The Welsh Board of Aldermen moved forward Tuesday in naming a pavilion at Richmond Park in honor of a local educator and pillar of the community.