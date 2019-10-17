City Council requests traffic signal

Lake Charles City Council members on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation and Development to reconsider placing a traffic signal at the intersection of East McNeese Street and Southpark Drive.
The city first asked DOTD officials to look into the matter in September 2018.
After finishing the study later that year, department officials instead recommended other cost-efficient measures to make the intersection safer, such as widening Southpark Drive.
District F City Councilman Johnnie Thibodeaux said the feedback from residents has him concerned about the intersection's safety. Adding a traffic light "warrants a second look," he said.
"I've gotten enough calls on (the intersection)," he said. "It's very dangerous."
Thibodeaux said more residents have moved into the Southpark Drive area, causing additional problems.
"If you're trying to turn west onto East McNeese from Southpark Drive, it's almost impossible," he said.
Katie Harrington, city public information officer, said Lake Charles Police have worked 11 crashes at the East McNeese Street and Southpark Drive intersection so far this year.