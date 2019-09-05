City council gives OK for bed and breakfast on Shell Beach Drive

Lake Charles City Council members voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve with stipulations a request to convert a home at 1301 Shell Beach Drive into a bed and breakfast. The vote came less than a month after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission denied it.
The council approved a request by Forrest Drew Hoffpauir for a major conditional use permit in companion with a planned commercial development to convert the home into a bed and breakfast with up to eight residential guest cottages behind the home surrounding a courtyard. The initial request included up to 10 cottages.
Other added stipulations include a maximum of 30 guests at each of the home's five suites during social functions; limiting social function hours to 6 a.m.-11 p.m.; limiting parking to the rear and side of the home; no parking along Shell Beach Drive; and having musicians comply with the city's noise ordinance.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny Hoffpauir's request. He later filed an appeal to have it heard by the City Council.
Robert Tete, a real estate attorney who spoke on Hoffpauir's behalf, said the home and 9.27-acre property is too large and "has outlived its usefulness as a residence for a single family."
"It'd be a shame to lose it and not see it survive as a bed and breakfast," he said.
Shelley Johnson, retired executive director of the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, said travel writers, along with other international visitors, could stay at the home.
"We're excited to have someone take this beautiful, old property and make it what we consider a major attraction as well for this area," she said.
Mary Shaddock Jones, whose family previously lived at the Shell Beach Drive home, said a bed and breakfast would "maintain the elegance and serenity" of the home.
"We don't see any drawbacks," she said. "This home cannot be replicated."
Local attorney Billy Loftin spoke against the request, saying Hoffpauir never indicated anything about special events in his application.
"The council can't just grant something that hasn't been applied for," he said.
Approving the bed and breakfast opens the door for "all other commercial development" along the Shell Beach Drive area, Loftin said.
"You're opening the floodgates ... not because of the bed and breakfast, but because this application goes further than it even suggests," he said.
Hoffpauir countered, saying invited guests will only be guests of those staying at any of the five suites inside the main home.
"You can't come to this facility and say, ‘We want to have a function here,'" he said.
Mazen Hijazi also spoke out against the request. The planning commission voted 4-1 in May 2018 to reject his application to convert the home into a restaurant and special event center. Hijazi filed an appeal to have it heard by the City Council, but withdrew it before the hearing. Several residents who live near the Shell Beach Drive home opposed Hijazi's request.
Council President Luvertha August said she could not vote against the residents who support Hoffpauir's request. She told Hijazi he should have followed through with his appeal at the time.
District D Councilman John Ieyoub said the home has been the most contentious location during his time on the council. He said he wants the house to stay as is. However, maintaining it is expensive.
"I think it's unreasonable to assume there's somebody out there who can keep it as a single-family home," Ieyoub said. "I think we've come up with some compromises that everybody agrees with, and Lake Charles gets to keep that beautiful home."
Council members Rodney Geyen and Mary Morris were absent.