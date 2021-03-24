City continues to deal with flooding issues

The city of Lake Charles has taken steps over the last several years to stop repeated flooding in certain areas. However, city planning and engineering director Mike Huber said the rainfall that left roadways flooded Tuesday morning was more than the drainage systems could handle.
“Sometimes Mother Nature wins, (and) I think (this) was an example,” Huber said. “In some cases, it just backs up and it takes some time to drain off.”
The cleaning of underground storm drain lines throughout the city was key in curbing some of Tuesday’s flooding, Huber said. Since late 2017, crews have used 3D closed-circuit television to inspect and clean 170,000 linear feet of underground drain lines, as well as identify cracked or collapsed pipes.
Some drain lines had never before been cleaned, he said.
“These lines were full of silt, (and) there was no way anything was draining,” Huber said. “Now, they’re open to drain. There are few cities that I know of that are doing that anywhere.”
Huber said the city is committed to spending millions of dollars on improving drainage.
Last August, the City Council revised the drainage ordinance to lessen the impact new development would have on stormwater runoff. It was the first revision in more than two decades.
“We’re trying to do our very best to make sure our existing system is functioning in the best manner that it can, the best way it was designed,” he said. “Certainly if any new areas pop up as a result of the storm last night, we’ll put them on our list and try to address them.”
Over the past five years, the public works department has cleaned out hundreds of feet of roadside ditches. However, the debris left behind from Hurricanes Laura and Delta made its way back into those ditches, Huber said.
“Unfortunately, we may be starting over again,” he said.
Huber said the city has approached the state Department of Transportation and Development on splitting the cost of cleaning underground storm drain lines along Ryan Street. The work could be done “in the next year or so,” he said.
“All the side neighborhoods up and down Ryan Street all drain through the Ryan Street network, so it’s important to keep that cleaned out,” Huber said.
Crews are likely to find loads of Mardi Gras beads in Ryan Street’s underground lines, Huber said.
“New Orleans found truckloads of them in their drain lines,” he said. “That’s the kind of thing that’s important to do. Just because it’s out of sight doesn’t mean it doesn’t need maintenance.”
Huber mentioned other drainage improvement work in Lake Charles, including new drain lines along Fourth Avenue between Sixth and First streets; a new catch basin and relining collapsed drain pipes on Second Avenue near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital; and extending drains south along Third Avenue to catch water before it reaches Oak Park Boulevard.
Drainage is one of the city’s needs that could benefit from federal disaster recovery funds, Huber said.
Huber urged residents to use caution before driving down any flooded street.
“In those times, we need to use common sense if people really need to get out,” he said. “We knew the rain was going to stop and I’m sure once it stopped, those streets drained off fairly quickly.”