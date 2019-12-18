nwrh_1217_westlake_christmas-2
Buy Now

Children take advantage of pictures with Santa and the Grinch Tuesday, Dec. 17 during Christmas in Whoville at the Westlake Recreation Center.

Westlake residents were transported to Whoville and greeted with beloved characters from the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" during a Christmas celebration Tuesday night at the city's recreation center.

Coordinator Lesley DeVille said the special event was an opportunity to give back to local residents. The free event also featured a letters-to-Santa station, cookie decorating, a tour through Whoville and an opportunity to take pictures with the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"It's something nice for families who can't afford to go to the mall and purchase photos. In fact, everything you do when you come in is sponsored by the (District 1, Ward 4) recreation tax."

nwrh_1217_westlake_christmas-1
Buy Now

Westlake mayor greats children to Whoville at the recreation center in Westlake, La., Tuesday, Dec.17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

Westlake Mayor Bob Hardy served as mayor of Whoville and greeted families as they entered the "town."

"The recreation department puts this on and they help our city tremendously," Hardy said. "As mayor I want to pay them back…It's a great partnership and it goes back to what happens when you work together as a community."

nwrh_1217_westlake_christmas-5
Buy Now

Children create Christmas crafts Tuesday, Dec. 17 during Christmas in Whoville at the Westlake Recreation Center.

Volunteers for the event included recreation employees, Westlake High School students and community members willing to lend a hand.

"Our employees have really stepped up and worked endlessly to make the room look the way it is," DeVille said. "We've even been in a community member's attic getting decorations down."

Brittany King brought her children to visit on Tuesday.

nwrh_1217_westlake_christmas-3
Buy Now

Children take advantage of pictures with Santa and the Grinch Tuesday, Dec. 17 during Christmas in Whoville at the Westlake Recreation Center.

"It was like a real-life Whoville in there," she said. "I'd say it was definitely worth waiting in the line and way more than we expected."

Shelby Abbot, said her 4-year-old son Beckham particularly enjoyed putting his letter to Santa in the mail box.

nwrh_1217_westlake_christmas-4
Buy Now

Children mail letters to Santa at the recreation center in Westlake, La., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

Brittany Richard brought her three girls and fully expected a great event after visiting the center's Gotham City Halloween event.

"They always have very good events. The costumes, the decoration, they really step up," she said.

Visiting with the Christmas characters were the highlight of the evening for her girls.

"My 5-year-old screamed and dropped her candy when she saw the Grinch. My other one loved Mrs. Claus the most."

More from this section

LSU AgCenter food program celebrates 50 years

  • Updated
LSU AgCenter food program celebrates 50 years

The LSU AgCenter's Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program celebrated 50 years of service on Monday. The organization began its work in Southwest Louisiana in late 1969, and since then has continued the goal of educating family and youth in skills that lead to a healthy lifestyle chang…

Entrepreneurs in the making

  • Updated
Entrepreneurs in the making

SULPHUR — More than 30 gifted and talented students from elementary schools in West Calcasieu Parish sold various homemade items on Monday for the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs show.

Tornado kills one, destroys homes

  • Updated
+3
Tornado kills one, destroys homes

A Vernon Parish woman was killed Monday after a tornado reportedly ripped through the DeRidder and Rosepine areas, according to authorities.

Previously struggling charter school showing marked improvement

  • Updated
+3
Previously struggling charter school showing marked improvement

The close of 2019 is filled with optimism and gratitude for the faculty, staff and leadership of Lake Charles College Prep. The five-year-old high school, the newest in Southwest Louisiana, has seen dramatic changes and improvements over its short existence, most recently with its school per…