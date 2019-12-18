Westlake residents were transported to Whoville and greeted with beloved characters from the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" during a Christmas celebration Tuesday night at the city's recreation center.
Coordinator Lesley DeVille said the special event was an opportunity to give back to local residents. The free event also featured a letters-to-Santa station, cookie decorating, a tour through Whoville and an opportunity to take pictures with the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"It's something nice for families who can't afford to go to the mall and purchase photos. In fact, everything you do when you come in is sponsored by the (District 1, Ward 4) recreation tax."
Westlake Mayor Bob Hardy served as mayor of Whoville and greeted families as they entered the "town."
"The recreation department puts this on and they help our city tremendously," Hardy said. "As mayor I want to pay them back…It's a great partnership and it goes back to what happens when you work together as a community."
Volunteers for the event included recreation employees, Westlake High School students and community members willing to lend a hand.
"Our employees have really stepped up and worked endlessly to make the room look the way it is," DeVille said. "We've even been in a community member's attic getting decorations down."
Brittany King brought her children to visit on Tuesday.
"It was like a real-life Whoville in there," she said. "I'd say it was definitely worth waiting in the line and way more than we expected."
Shelby Abbot, said her 4-year-old son Beckham particularly enjoyed putting his letter to Santa in the mail box.
Brittany Richard brought her three girls and fully expected a great event after visiting the center's Gotham City Halloween event.
"They always have very good events. The costumes, the decoration, they really step up," she said.
Visiting with the Christmas characters were the highlight of the evening for her girls.
"My 5-year-old screamed and dropped her candy when she saw the Grinch. My other one loved Mrs. Claus the most."