A Calcasieu Parish School Board student was struck Friday morning while attempting to climb into a school bus.

"This is obviously a very difficult time, and our hearts are with our student and all families involved," said spokesperson Holly Holland said. "The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always a No. 1 priority, and these situations affect all of us."

Holland said the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Sulphur Police Department,

"We will not be releasing additional information at this time," she said.

