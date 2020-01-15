Fire Fatality graphic

CALCASIEU PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies, in collaboration with the Lake Charles Fire Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire that resulted in three injuries and the death of a child.

The LCFD responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, to a call for a trailer fire located in the 300 block of Dobbertine Drive. The four occupants in the home at the time of the fire were transported to a local hospital. They included the 36-year-old male homeowner as well as a 39-year-old mother and her two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

While three of the occupants remain hospitalized, receiving various levels of care, the 12-year-old girl has died. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM investigators have determined the fire began in a bedroom. At this time, the exact cause of this fire remains undetermined though deputies are currently unable to rule out several potential causes including electrical malfunction as a potential factor.

This home did not have working smoke alarms.

This is the first residential fatal fire in Louisiana in 2020, something State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning says is one more than there should be and far too early in the year.

“This tragedy unfortunately highlights, once more, a common safety message our agency constantly pushes—smoke alarms save lives,” he said, “Smoke alarms provide occupants critical seconds to escape a fire without being affected by the harmful elements of smoke that many people do not realize can be more dangerous than flames.”

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on our website lasfm.org.

More from this section

Young takes spot on School Board

  • Updated
Young takes spot on School Board

The Calcasieu Parish School Board elected Mark Young as interim board member for District 5 during Tuesday’s meeting. Young will fill the seat recently vacated by Ron Hayes who now sits on the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, District 6.

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

“The Industry Man,” the hard-hat, lunch-box toting bronze statue unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 14 in downtown Lake Charles pays tribute to area industry working men and women of yesterday and today.A photo discovered by Rick and Donna Richard when researching the history of Calcasieu Marine Bank in…

Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

  • Updated
Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

JENNINGS - The second phase of a project to install new digital water meters throughout the city has been completed.The Jennings City Council on Tuesday, accepted the second phase of the advanced meter reading system project as substantially complete following months of construction.“The pro…

Sulphur Council calls for tax renewal vote

  • Updated
Sulphur Council calls for tax renewal vote

SULPHUR — At their Tuesday night meeting, the Sulphur City Council approved a resolution calling for an election for the renewal of a 1/2 percent sales tax.The election is scheduled for May 9.“This is a renewal of an existing tax,” said Mayor Mike Danahay. “This is not a new tax.”The tax is …

Newcomers take their place on Beauregard Police Jury

  • Updated
+2
Newcomers take their place on Beauregard Police Jury

For the first time in Beauregard Parish’s history, two women took the oath of office to serve on the parish police jury Monday night. Clerk of Court Brian Lestage swore into office the full panel that included six newcomers as they took their district seats for the first time.

Sasol confirms fire, explosion

  • Updated
Sasol confirms fire, explosion

Sasol officials confirmed an explosion and fire occurred Monday afternoon at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project low-density polyethylene unit.