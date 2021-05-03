It takes a village to pull off the Chennault International Airshow — and this year will be no different.
The airshow, scheduled for June 5-6, will be the area’s first large-scale public event since the COVID-19 lockdown and the double-punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“The community wants it back, they’re excited about it and it’s because it’s a great family event,” said airshow director Mary Jo Bayles. “With all our area has been through with the hurricanes, COVID, the ice storm, everyone has really pulled together to help us bring it back for the community.”
The upcoming show will be Bayles’ fifth to oversee. In that time, she has created what she calls a core group of supporters who continue to step up to help.
“This year’s no different,” she said. “It takes a village and we’ve had a great response. It’s been an amazing fete and has taken monumental effort on everybody’s part.”
The public support has been huge — both in sponsorship and ticket sales — as well.
“From the very beginning, sponsorship has been absolutely key,” said Chennault International Airport Executive Director Kevin Melton, who is president of the airshow board of directors. “Chennault was a staging area for about nine different agencies after the hurricane, some as far away as Oklahoma. Because Chennault supported their staging and their recovery efforts in this area, they have sponsored the airshow as a show of thanks.”
Bayles said the relief agencies are investing in the area because they saw a need for Southwest Louisiana residents to get a little bit of normalcy back.
“Not just from COVID but the hurricanes, as well,” she said. “People are still living outside of their homes or only in one or two rooms of their home while it’s being repaired. The airshow is something normal that we are used to doing and they thought it was very important to help make that happen.”
Bayles said several other sponsors — more than 40 in all — have risen to the occasion.
“Several of our regular sponsors have increased their sponsorship this year, and it’s just been amazing,” she said. “We’ve had several performers reach out and want to be part of this, so much so that I’ve had to turn people away.”
This year’s airshow will be in a tailgate format to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There are four sets of parking areas — A, B and C plus an RV zone. Zone A is sold out for Saturday and Sunday; Zone B is sold out for Saturday and tickets, which are $100 per vehicle, are going fast for Sunday. Tickets in Zone C, which are $50 per vehicle, are still available.
“It will be in a tailgating format — cause we love our tailgating in Louisiana — but you’ll still be able to get food from vendors, go to the restroom and there will be souvenirs for sale,” she said. “We won’t have plane displays out this year, though, because there wouldn’t be room for those and to have spots for tailgating.”
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the show is expected to run noon-5 p.m. Ice chests with food and drinks are welcome; glass containers and grills are not. Attendees can also bring chairs and golf umbrellas.
There’s a little more than 800 tickets for sale each day — all have to be purchased in advance at chennaultairshow.com — and 75 percent of those are already gone.
This year’s airshow falls on the 77th anniversary of D-Day. A commemorative parachute jump by from a vintage World War II transport plane will salute the occasion. During the show, the late J.W. Stine, a World War II B-26 pilot, will also be honored.
Also, for the first time in nearly 40 years, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be performing — their first visit since 1985. Other performers include U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, U.S. Navy Air Force Golden Knights, a Soviet-era MiG-17, AeroShell Aerobatic Team, aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman, a 1945 P-51, World War II C47, Shockwave Jet Truck, RedLine Airshows and a World War II A-26 Douglas Invader. Precision Exotics will also take over the runway with thrilling drives.
“The airshow, which is a nonprofit organization, is important not only because it gives back to the community as a whole, but it puts a huge focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math),” Melton said. “As a result of the last show, we presented Sowela Technical Community College with a $10,000 check. And after this show, the intention is to give back to the local education system through the ticket sales.”
Bayles said teachers can also apply for grants through the airshow for STEM projects in their classrooms. She said the public is invited to vote on the winning projects through the airshow’s website and social media.
“This is a great event and an awesome opportunity to show off aviation,” she said. “I always tell people, ‘A mile of highway takes you down the road but a mile on a runway takes you anywhere in the world.’ ”