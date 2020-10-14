Charter schools plan virtual reopening

All three Lake Charles Charter Schools will resume instruction on Monday, Oct. 19 in a virtual format. Henry Mancuso, acting superintendent, said damage from Hurricane Delta seems to be minimal at the campuses.
“It seems to be limited to drying out more than structural or physical damages,” he said.
Water mitigation services are scheduled to finish Wednesday evening with power and internet service expected to be restored by Monday. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will re-open service as a “command center” for administration and office staff at Southwest and Lake Charles Charter Academy, the two pre-k through eight grade sites.
The shared space allows for each school to work on site on a designated day “giving an opportunity for employees to continue taking care of personal business” on off-site work days, he said. Lake Charles College Prep faculty will work in its own command center in an undamaged portion of the school.
Regarding re-opening for face to face instruction, Mancuso said, “We’re really still pushing for the 26th,” for the pre-k through eight grade campuses. Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy are planning to share campus space at SLCA once the campuses re-opens.
Lake Charles College Prep will re-open for face to face instruction on alternating days once temporary buildings are on site. “How much of a delay last week’s storm causes on those preparation will determine that date for the high school,” he said.
In the meantime all three campuses’ virtual instruction will include opportunities for students to see their teachers. “This is the key part. There will still be that individual contact…It’s not just a canned program,” Mancuso said.
Next week Charter school leadership will meet regarding updating the school calendar in light of the hurricane related closures.