Charter schools offer meals

Lake Charles Charter Schools will begin meal pick-up and delivery today for school-aged children under 18 to receive breakfast and lunch during school closures lasting through April 13. Students can access nutritious meals seven days a week, Sabrah Kingham, Lake Charles College Prep director of education, said.
Students do not have to be enrolled at a charter school to take part in the service.
"We applied for waivers. Anyone 18 years or under can get their free meal. If the kids attend there or not, it does not matter," she said.
Lake Charles College Prep, 2750 Power Centre Parkway, will offer a drive-up bagged meal service Monday through Sunday, 9-11 a.m.
"Families will not need to enter the school building or even exit their car as part of the site protocols," Kingham said.
For families unable to travel to the school site, the charter schools will run 11 bus routes throughout the city for meal delivery, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Stops cover the neighborhoods of central Lake Charles, Oak Park, College Oaks, Fifth Avenue, Greenwich Village, downtown Lake Charles, Gulfway Highway, Weaver Road, Legion Street, Cottages, Meadows, Louisiana Avenue, Opelousas Street, Fitzenreiter Road, 12th Street, Broad Street, Lake Caroline, Moss Bluff and Iowa.
"While schools may be closed across our parish, we know the needs of our students and community still exist. These needs don't miraculously disappear. They must be aggressively met," Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, Lake Charles Charter Schools board president, said. "We are proud to continue to provide our families with access to healthy, nutritious meals especially during these challenging times."
For a complete listing of the routes, stops and times visit, www.lccp.us.
Kingham said the LCCP staff worked with the Calcasieu Parish School Board to ensure that feeding and delivery sites were strategically placed across the parish. On Monday, CPSB added three new meal sites at J.I. Watson Elementary, Ralph Wilson Elementary and Starks High School.