Charter Academy gets approval to sell bonds for new school

The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation's proposal to sell up to $27 million in bonds for the construction of a new facility for Lake Charles College Prep has been unanimously approved by the Louisiana State Bond Commission.
Located at 2801 Power Centre Parkway, the new high school will be the first and only public charter high school along the Interstate 10 corridor between Houston and New Orleans, Henry Mancuso, board of trustees executive secretary, said.
The tax-exempt bonding structure means the residents of Calcasieu Parish will not bear any additional sales or property tax burden to construct the 80,000-square-foot facility, Mancuso said.
"The decision of the bond commission assures the financing needed to build a first-class, state-of-the-art facility for our fully enrolled high school. By selling bonds we have secured funding that will be both a benefit to our charter schools and wise use of taxpayers' money," Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, board of trustees president, said.
Moss Architects has completed plans for the new facilities and public bids for construction will be opened on Dec. 4.
Thibodeaux said they expect to sell about $21 million worth of bonds "at very favorable interest rates" before the end of 2019 with construction to begin in January 2020.
The new facility will accommodate the school's growing population, which has grown from 110 students to 506, Sabrah Kingham, director of education, said.
Students will have access to the latest technologies in education, including career-technical studies, arts and STEM, and ninth-graders will benefit uniquely in the "Freshman Academy" housed in its own academic wing, Kingham said.
"Our academic program has shown significant development each year," Kingham said. "Now we will be able to benefit from a facility that reflects the success we have achieved while assuring further growth."