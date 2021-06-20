Charter academy advocates rejected by School Board will apply with BESE

Elite Charter Academy is ready to take their application to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education after facing swift denial at June’s Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting. Cathy Banks, academy president and CEO, described the meeting as “hostile” and “almost unbearable,” nevertheless the team is determined to press on for approval at the state level.
With everything the parish has been through over the course of a year, Banks said the betterment of children should be prioritized over the politics and accusations she encountered in the public hearing. “We need to work together for our kids. This is not something to fight about…Our kids need all of us working together not apart,” she said.
“It would have been a pleasure to work with our school board. However, if they do deny you, you can continue on but you have to go through them first out of respect.”
Elite Charter Academy applied to be a be a type I charter school whereby related funds would be allocated through CPSB. Banks said that the notion that Elite Charter Academy, as a Type I charter school, would be taking students and funds from CPSB is “not a true assessment” of the proposed agreement.
“According to our proposal presented, we would be forming a partnership with CPSB where all students would have remained under the umbrella of CPSB.”
Banks said she felt many of the questions and accusations she encountered stemmed from a lack of understanding and bias surrounding the different types of charter schools. “Any qualified school board member should know the difference between a Type I and Type 2 charter school, as well as being more familiar with the CPSB obligations to the existing charter schools in the area,” she said.
More deeply concerning, Banks said, was the degree of aggression she felt in John Duhon’s, district 15, remarks that the school and its leadership were interested in the financial profit of a charter school and that it would likely be unsuccessful in accomplishing its academic mission. “My exchange with John Duhon made me feel as though I was being bullied and was being told to stay in my place. Never in my 56 years has anyone ever made me feel so threatened and disrespected.”
In response to claim that profit was the aim of establishing Elite Charter Academy, she said, “A charter school is funded just like CPSB. You don’t just get money because you open the school. The money follows the child. Once you open a charter school and the children are interested in coming and sign up, then the state pays you per child. That money is spent on the child. It’s not like a lump sum because you opened a school.”
All money received is required to go only towards the education of children, she added. “You have to pay your salaries, lunch program and bussing program. It has to pay for the run of the school. All the money you get has to be for your budget for school expenses and all money from the state must be accounted for.”
In regard to Mack Dellafosse’s, district seven, claim that Elite Charter Academy will not offering anything that CPSB students don’t currently have access to, Banks said the charter school’s emphasis on “the whole child” and “social/emotional sides” would set it apart. “You have to meet the problems with the whole child,” she said
These problems include hunger and home life issues that the school plans to support through a feeding program, parenting course and similar programs. “When you’re dealing with economically disadvantaged children, so many things come with that than just academics…Calcasieu Parish didn’t have that to offer in regard to the wholeness of the home for the child.”
Despite the Type I application denial and historically underperforming schools, Banks remained adamant that CPSB teachers and administers are working their hardest for the children. “The teachers and administrators in the school system are really doing the best job that they can. The district can probably assist them better, however, I think the teachers are doing the best job they can, administrators as well. I’m not coming against them at all.”
As a Type I charter school, Banks said Elite Charter Academy desired to partner with the district’s leadership to improve campuses for administrators, teachers and students. “I was offering a solution. I wanted to work together. That’s what I kept saying. I said, ‘Partner. We’re not here to compete.’ But if they refuse our help, then we need to do what we can to help ourselves to help our children.”
In an effort to help themselves, Elite Charter Academy plans to apply as a Type II charter school to BESE in July. In the meantime, an “All Children Matter Town Hall” hosted by the school will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at The Dream Center, 1701 Ryan St.
The town hall will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about the mission and vision of Elite Charter Academy, ask questions and understand their academic options, Banks said. “We want to let the community know Elite Charter Academy is an option. I think our children, especially now, need options. CPSB is one option, but I think Elite brings another option to the table where our children can choose and not be confined to one thing. If they’re not satisfied with what they have, they can know there are options that fit the children all the way around.”