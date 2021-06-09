The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a broad trough of low pressure in their Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook that has a low chance of tropical cyclone development over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next several days.
“There is also a medium chance of tropical cyclone development from a broad area of low pressure over the eastern North Pacific south of southern Mexico and Central America,” said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Lake Charles office. "While neither of these areas pose any immediate concern to areas in the Gulf of Mexico, there is some longer range (beyond 7 days) possibility of tropical cyclone development in the western Caribbean Sea, southern Gulf of Mexico, or adjacent areas of the eastern Pacific."
Erickson said the Climate Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the western Gulf of Mexico for elevated chances of tropical formation during the week-2 period (June 16th and beyond).
"This outlook only highlights potential areas for development. It does not give any information regarding potential tracks, intensities or hazards," he said. "Therefore it is primarily useful as a situational awareness tool rather than a planning tool. With the current state of the science, it is impossible to reliably nail down any specific hazards, impacts or threat areas beyond what is currently provided by the official 5-day forecasts from NHC once a tropical cyclone forms."