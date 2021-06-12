The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent in the Bay of Campeche.
Chance for tropical development increases
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- Comments
More from this section
- Updated
Michael Thomas was unanimously convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Friday afternoon in 14th Judicial District Court.
- Updated
A DeRidder couple has been arrested for allegedly misusing baseball league funds for personal use over the past three years, according to DeRidder Police officials.
- Updated
JENNINGS - The Jennings Airport will be buzzing with activity this weekend as pilots swoop down and perform precision short field landings and takeoffs during the inaugural Swamp STOL (short takeoff and landing) Husky National STOL competition and fly-in.
- Updated
The history of African Americans will be marked, excellence among area professionals celebrated and achievements of scholarship recipients applauded in the third annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival. SWLA Center for Health Services is this year’s presenting sponsor.
- Updated
Anna Istre, a second grade teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy, had two very unusual starts to her career. She graduated McNeese State University and began teaching right before the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns and then began again with the difficulties of the storm ridden 2020-2021 sch…
- Updated
BATON ROUGE — All 5-year-old children in Louisiana should receive a kindergarten education, lawmakers decided Wednesday.
Latest News
- Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day
- The Latest: Brazil president fined for not wearing mask
- Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
- Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M
- UK-EU Brexit spat over N Ireland clouds G7 leaders summit
- As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders
- To curb drug prices, Democrats still seeking a balance
- Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent in the Bay of Campeche. Read more
Michael Thomas was unanimously convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Friday afternoon in 14th Judicial District Court. Read more
A DeRidder couple has been arrested for allegedly misusing baseball league funds for personal use over the past three years, according to DeRi… Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.