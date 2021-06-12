Tropical update-Saturday
National Weather Service

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent in the Bay of Campeche.

"Slow development is expected, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week," said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Services Lake Charles office. "A general northward motion is possible as we head towards the end of next week.

More from this section

Thomas found guilty of murder

  • Updated
+2
Thomas found guilty of murder

Michael Thomas was unanimously convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Friday afternoon in 14th Judicial District Court.

Swamp STOL: Inaugural aviation competition flys into Jennings

  • Updated
Swamp STOL: Inaugural aviation competition flys into Jennings

JENNINGS - The Jennings Airport will be buzzing with activity this weekend as pilots swoop down and perform precision short field landings and takeoffs during the inaugural Swamp STOL (short takeoff and landing) Husky National STOL competition and fly-in.

Three-day fest to include Saturday evening fireworks display

  • Updated
Three-day fest to include Saturday evening fireworks display

The history of African Americans will be marked, excellence among area professionals celebrated and achievements of scholarship recipients applauded in the third annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival. SWLA Center for Health Services is this year’s presenting sponsor.

Teacher experiences unusual start to ultimately rewarding profession

  • Updated
Teacher experiences unusual start to ultimately rewarding profession

Anna Istre, a second grade teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy, had two very unusual starts to her career. She graduated McNeese State University and began teaching right before the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns and then began again with the difficulties of the storm ridden 2020-2021 sch…

Kindergarten will be mandatory

  • Updated
Kindergarten will be mandatory

BATON ROUGE — All 5-year-old children in Louisiana should receive a kindergarten education, lawmakers decided Wednesday.