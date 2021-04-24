Centralized tax system bill gaining traction

The Louisiana House voted 96-4 Tuesday evening for a constitutional amendment to establish a commission that will set up a centralized system for collecting all state and local sales taxes. The legislation moves to the Senate.
The proposed amendment creates a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission. That isn’t the end of streamlining state and local sales taxes, according to Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, who handled House Bill 199 for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
The Legislature will have to enact the commission’s operating details in state law, and Beaullieu said lawmakers will have the final word on that part of the process. Like the amendment, the statutory provisions will require a two-thirds vote.
Voters will decide the fate of the amendment on Nov. 8, 2022.
Beaullieu said the state is rated 49th in the country in sales tax administration. The goal, he said, is to bring the state in line with the rest of the country.
The Legislature has brought everyone involved in sales tax collections to the table, he said. The commission being established will have eight members.
The members will be appointed by the Louisiana School Boards Association, the Louisiana Municipal Association, the Police Jury Association of Louisiana, the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, the governor, the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate. The eighth member will be the secretary of the state Department of Revenue, or the secretary’s designee.
All commission members will be able to appoint a designee to attend meetings on behalf of the member and to vote by proxy. The chairman and vice-chairman will be elected every year, and the position will be rotated between local and state members. Locals will name the first chairman.
The proposed amendment abolishes the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote (internet) Sellers and the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board.
The state has 54 sales tax collectors who collect those taxes for over 190 taxing jurisdictions. They will still play a role in the centralized collection process, Beaullieu said.
The commission will set up a streamlined electronic filing and remittance of all sales and use taxes levied in the state. The adoption or amendment of administrative and operational rules of the commission shall require a vote of two-thirds of its members.
State and local sales and use tax revenues will fund operations of the commission, which are described as “reasonable and necessary.” Local collectors will still be able to audit collections, Beaullieu said.
Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, tried to amend the legislation to provide legislative oversight of the commission’s operations, but it was rejected 18-79.
Schexnayder spoke in support of the bill after the amendment was rejected, saying he has always protected the interests of local government agencies. He asked legislators to think about the businesses back home that will benefit from the streamlined sales tax collection process.