Cavanaugh: Number of La. cases likely to rise

The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana is likely to continue rising over the next several days and weeks before the benefits of social distancing can be seen, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health medical coordinator, said during a briefing on Tuesday.
"We are kind of at the beginning of the peak of this, and we still have a long way to go," she said. "So, I don't want people to get the sense that this is going to be over next week."
As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 196 coronavirus cases in Louisiana and four deaths. No cases have been reported in Southwest Louisiana.
Cavanaugh defended Gov. John Bel Edwards for calling on bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limiting restaurants to take out, delivery and drive-thru orders through April 13.
"I definitely do not think any of these measures are an overreaction," she said. "I think a lot of folks out there are underestimating how serious this virus can be in some people."
Social distancing — even among healthy, young people — is a "tried and true and proven technique to reduce transmission of disease" during an outbreak, Cavanaugh said. A person who has coronavirus may not show severe symptoms until more than a week after getting the virus, she said.
"Now is the time that we prevent those cases from ballooning," she said. "If we wait until it is already ... deeply embedded into our community, by that point it's too late to social distance."
Cavanaugh said social distancing will ensure that health care systems can keep up with demand.
Unlike rapid flu tests, the COVID-19 test is "very accurate," meaning those who test negative almost certainly don't have it, Cavanaugh said. She said there are no current resources to test people for coronavirus through a drive-thru system.
Liz Harmon, administrative coordinator for the Region 5 Office of Public Health, said coronavirus tests will be administered based on a primary care physician's recommendation.
John DeRosier, Calcasieu District Attorney, said all felony and misdemeanor trials and court appearances have been suspended until March 27.
"We do not need/want people to show up at the courthouse," he said.
DeRosier added his office will "do as much as we can through video," like conferences. Those on pretrial diversion or misdemeanor probation do not have to show up for appointments in the next 30 days.
DeRosier said the courthouse is operating in a limited capacity, and the district attorney's office remains open.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said local elected officials support the mandates on the state and federal levels.
"I believe in constitutional rights and I also believe in science and using data to make wise decisions," he said. "Those precautions have been laid out to us by the experts. I think we would be fools not to listen."
Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion said local law enforcement agencies have reported "no unusual activity." He said there are no plans to set curfews or close roads, and residents can travel outside of the parish.