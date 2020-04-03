Print media still has power and relevance in the 21st century as evidenced by a recent partnership between the Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana and large and small businesses in Cameron Parish.
Jim Strohman, Venture Global LNG senior vice president, said the company had been looking for ways to assist the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when he read an American Press article about Catholic Charities' food pantry needs.
"Seeing the article on Monday provided a clear sign of what would be of immediate benefit and address an immediate need," he said.
Together with Joe Miller, Kiewit project director for Calcasieu Pass, the two reached out to Stephanie Rodrigue, a Cameron resident and chairman of the Catholic Charities advisory board, for further direction.
Rodriguez said the agency had compiled an Amazon wish list but many items remained unavailable.
"Unlike catastrophic weather events that are regional in nature, this medical emergency has the entire country vying for the same products at the same time," she said.
The charity normally services 2,000 families a year but Rodrigue said she "knew that with current furloughs, layoffs and business closures, that number would immediately increase exponentially."
Rodrigue said she connected Miller and Strohman to John and Mary Canik, owners of Canik's Grocery and Bayou Fuel Stop in Creole. Using Canik's wholesaler, Miller and Strohman presented a check to the charity covering the cost of an 18-wheeler filled with many of the items otherwise inaccessible.
Sister Miriam MacLean, director of Catholic Charities, said she is thankful for the new connection and donation.
"We had a lovely meeting and great introduction. I was grateful to see their desire to be of service in the community where they are."
After touring the facility and warehouse — which services the five-parish region — Miller said he sees the new partnership extending well beyond this week's donation.
"We have a group of skilled craftsmen very willing to donate both time and money to partner for the needs of the community," Miller said. "I'm excited about what we can tackle together."
Strohman agreed saying, finances are only part of what makes a business a valuable community resource.
"We will continue to work with Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana to establish volunteer hours to disperse goods and put in sweat equity for the organization and those in need. In fact, I think Sister Miriam may have us signed up for some activities next week!"