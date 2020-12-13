U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said he continues to work with lawmakers in Congress on bipartisan legislation that would provide $908 billion in relief for businesses impacted by COVID-19, along with those who have lost their jobs because of the virus. He spoke of the need to get relief during the last phase before a vaccine is widely available.
Cassidy, R-La., said during a teleconference Thursday that language on the bill should be ready by Friday at the latest. The relief package won’t contain stimulus checks, but it would give $300 in weekly unemployment benefits for three months. It also would include $300 billion to boost the Paycheck Protection Program and help businesses retain their employees.
Cassidy spoke about a $916 billion relief package offered up by the White House Tuesday that lacks a supplement for unemployment benefits but does contain a one-time payment of $600 to most Americans.
Cassidy said his bill has received support from Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, unlike the White House proposal, which she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has backed the White House bill, but has yet to show support for Cassidy’s plan.
Cassidy said small business owners need relief to avoid laying off employees. He mentioned seeing long lines at food banks because COVID-19 has caused many people to lose their jobs.
Louisiana’s unemployment numbers are higher than the nation’s because of the many tourism jobs impacted by COVID-19, Cassidy said.
Cassidy said he doesn’t oppose separate legislation containing stimulus checks, if the relief package turns out to be inadequate.
“If someone wants to do stimulus, that’s fine,” he said. “The best stimulus check is a paycheck, and if we can get people working again, that’s going to be the best stimulus check.”
The senator addressed the possibility of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. He said the vaccine will be administered with a health care provider present, and it is the fastest way to protect people from getting COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration panel recommended approval of the Pfizer BioTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.
Cassidy said the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
“We have 3,000 people dying a day,” he said. “That’s the only way we’re going to open our economy.”
How the vaccine is rolled out will be critical, Cassidy said. Those who are apprehensive about getting one need to be reassured about its safety and effectiveness. He said that can happen once it is distributed to first responders and the elderly.
“As nurses take the shot and feel comfortable visiting their (parents) in the nursing home and not worry about bringing infections to (them), people will see that and feel reassured,” he said.
Cassidy said whatever is considered for the COVID-19 relief package will be included in the year-end spending package that lawmakers are set to vote on next week.
“I absolutely think that can occur,” he said.