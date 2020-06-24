Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Hazy. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.