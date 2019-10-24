Cassidy puts full support behind anti-hazing bill

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said he has put his full support behind the End All Hazing Act, a bill to reduce hazing on college campuses, and has met with Peter Gruver, the father of an LSU student who died in a 2017 fraternity hazing incident.
The bill — introduced in June by Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, and Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Penn. — would ensure campus-wide transparency and accountability in all student organizations by requiring any college or university to report to campus police and law enforcement within 72 hours any hazing incident "that involved serious bodily injury or significant risk of serious bodily injury of a student." It would also mandate all colleges and universities maintain an updated public website listing any on-campus organization, such as a fraternity, that has been disciplined for any such violation in the previous five years.
Cassidy was the first senator to back it.
"There's an old quote, ‘Sunlight is the best disinfect,' Cassidy said during a media teleconference Wednesday. "The more a university has to convey to a prospective family or a family of a prospective student as to what institutions on that campus have had difficulty with or problems with hazing, the more that family can make an informed decision and the more likely the institution will clean up their act."
Maxwell Gruver, who was pledging the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at LSU, died as a result of a hazing ritual. An investigation by police indicated Gruver was forced to drink alcohol as part of the initiation rite. The coroner's office ruled Gruver's death was caused by "acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration." His blood alcohol level was 0.495 percent at the time of his death.
Cassidy said he has also met with the parents of other students who died in hazing incidents at other universities, including Penn State.
"We need to give students and their parents the power to make informed decisions," he said.
Medical billing
Cassidy, a physician, said he led a roundtable discussion earlier this week about surprise medical billing with senators and stakeholders.
"If you go to a hospital and you think it's in your network and then you get a bill for thousands of dollars because a piece of equipment was out of network, that's not right," Cassidy said. "Commonly, people who are about to have a medical procedure are asked to sign a form that might say if there is anything not covered by insurance, then the patient is liable. They're just signing it because they're focused on going into surgery. That signature obligates a family sometimes for tens of thousands of dollars in debt."
Cassidy said he is promoting the bipartisan STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act to protect patients from out-of-network billing.
"Patients should be the reason for the care, not an excuse for the bill," Cassidy has said.
The bill would ensure a patient is only required to pay the in-network cost-sharing amount required by their health plan for emergency services, regardless of them being treated at an out-of-network facility or by an out-of-network provider; protect patients who require additional health care services after receiving emergency care at an out-of-network facility, but cannot be moved without medical transport from the out-of-network facility; and ensure that patients owe no more than their in-network cost sharing in the case of a non-emergency service that is provided by an out-of-network provider at an in-network facility.
Syria
Cassidy said he disagrees with President Donald Trump's to pull troops out of Syria.
"We have very few troops there but they made a huge difference," he said. "I'm not at all for endless wars and I'm not for having our young men and women in harm's way but it does seem as if we've reached some sort of stymie-gate and our troops there provided some sort of stability to a situation that has been very unstable."
He said U.S. troops in Syria have provided protection for minority Christian communities and he's "disappointed and very sorry" the president has chosen to remove them.
Cameron coastline
Cassidy said his office will take part in a Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act meeting this week as to how to increase funding for coastline restoration, particularly in Cameron Parish.
GOMESA was created in 2006 as a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund
"We're continuing to work on ways we can continue to increase the amount of money Louisiana gets as a share of the revenue generated off our coast," he said. "We just need funding, and we're going to work on that funding."