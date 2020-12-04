Cassidy: Aid bill designed to address immediate needs

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said a new federal aid package is designed to provide multiple layers of support for Americans reeling from the effects of COVID-19. The bi-partisan bill is designed to “address immediate needs to get our country from December to March.”
“Whether it’s the chef in Shreveport or the B&B in New Orleans and all points in between, we have all been very negatively affected by this,” Cassidy said in a teleconference on Tuesday with the American Press.
Regarding the unique needs of Southwest Louisiana dealing with the aftermaths of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, he said the region’s needs “speaks for itself.”
The proposed $908 billion package includes $280-$350 billion of new federal spending with the remaining reallocated from unspent CARES Act dollars. Billions of dollars are allocated for state and local governments, the coronavirus vaccine and contact tracing, health care workers, rental assistance, education and rural broadband.
The bill also includes $180 billion for unemployed Americans. Unemployed workers, including gig workers and those self-employed, would receive $300 a week for 10 weeks.
An extension of the Payroll Protection Act is also included, worth $288 billion.
Unlike the previously passed act, this bill does not include individual payments to citizens.
“This is not a stimulus bill,” he said. “It is a ‘What can we do to meet the needs of the American people (bill).’ We meet the needs of those most in need,” he said emphasizing the benefits for those unemployed and those struggling to make rental payments.
While the bill has to go through congressional approval, Cassidy said he is hopeful lawmakers on both sides will see the mutual benefit of helping Americans.
“We’re trying to bridge this so that we actually do succeed recognizing neither side gets everything they want but both sides get most of what they want.”
He also addressed the newly approved coronavirus vaccine saying “Pfizer’s the first one out. It’s going out as we speak.”
The vaccine will be soon be administered to the first round of Americans, including health care workers. Cassidy said he is hopeful those in the first round will reassure others that the vaccine is safe and effective.
“If it’s indicated for me, I will take it,” he added.