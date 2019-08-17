Canine cuteness

Jeanie, a three-legged rescue dog belonging to Lydia Crochet of Lake Charles, is headed to Hollywood after being named “Therapy Dog of the Year” and a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest.
Once homeless and crippled, Jeanie was rescued from a rural area in south Louisiana when she was five months old. Crochet adopted her after a deformed leg was removed by a local veterinarian.
Jeanie, now 12, and Crochet volunteer at the Children’s Advocacy Center, where Jeanie comforts children who have gone through traumatic experiences. They also spend time at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, reading programs and veterans’ homes, where Jeanie bonds with fellow amputees.
“Jeanie is a star, but more importantly I think she resonates with a lot of people because of her resilience and all she has been through,” Crochet said.
There were 360 dogs nominated from across the country, and the field has been narrowed to seven finalists. There were winners in each category who are vying for the Hero Dog award.
A combination of America’s voters and a panel of celebrity judges will determine which dog will be named the 2019 American Hero Dog. The public can submit one vote per day through Sept. 9, at www.herodogawards.org.
Jeanie and the other finalists, along with their owners, will travel to Los Angeles to take part in a star-studded Hero Dog Awards gala on Oct. 5 at the Beverly Hilton.
Along with Louisiana, finalists hail from California, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.
Crochet said it was exciting when she got the call that Jeanie had won her category.
“Oh, I was just absolutely thrilled,” she said. “Jeanie is such a joy. She is very healthy and doing just great.”
Crochet said she’s looking forward to heading to Hollywood with her beloved pet.
“There will be a full week of festivities leading up to the actual awards, and I’ll be making the rounds with Jeanie,” she said. “It’s going to be such a blast.”
If Jeanie is named the American Humane Hero Dog of the Year, she’ll be the star of the awards gala, which will be broadcast Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel.