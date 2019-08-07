Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidates seeking public office began signing up Tuesday for the Oct. 12 elections across the state. Qualifying for state and local races continues 8:30-4:30 p.m. through Thursday at clerk of court offices and the Secretary of State’s Office. Below is a list of candidates who qualified on the first day. An (I) next to the candidate’s name indicates an incumbent.
State races
Governor: Ralph Abraham, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, John Bel Edwards (I), Patrick “Live Wire” Landry and Eddie Rispone.
Lieutenant Governor: Wiliam “Billy” Nungesser (I). Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (I) and “Gwen” Collins-Greenup. Attorney General: “Jeff” Landry (I). Treasurer: Derrick Edwards. Agriculture Commissioner: Marguerite Green, Michael G. “Mike” Strain (I) and Peter Williams. Insurance Commissioner: James J. “Jim” Donelon (I) and “Tim” Temple.
Allen
BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 28: Heather Cloud, Robert Johnson and H. Bernard LeBas. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. Sheriff: Douglas “Doug” Hebert (I) and Joseph Lockett. Clerk of Court: “Cindy” Fontenot and Stacey Hurst. Assessor: Richard C. Earl (I). Coroner: “Don” Nesom (I). Police Jury: District 1: No one qualified. District 2: Heath Ardoin (I). District 3: John W. Strother Jr. (I) and Ervin Willis Sr. District 4: Joshua “Josh” Thompson and Creig Vizena (I). District 5: Leonard Duplechain and “Tony” Hebert (I). District 6: Allen A. Courville. District 7: Kent Fontenot (I).
Oberlin alderman, District 2: No one qualified.
Beauregard
BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and “Mike” Reese. State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Dowden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). Sheriff: Jose R. “Lil Joe” Chapa, John L. Gott, Mark Herford and Robert “Rob” Moreland Sr. Clerk of Court: Brian Lestage (I). Assessor: “Brent” Rutherford (I). Coroner: Flynn A. Taylor (I). Police Jury: District 1: “Bruce” Cooley and Gerald “Mike” McLeod (I). District 2: Jeffery Meadows and N.R. “Rusty” Williamson (I). District 3A: Carlos Archied (I). District 3B: Debbie Faye McLain, Eddie Ware and S.E. “Teddy” Welch (I). District 3C: Timothy Delaney, Robert E. “Bob” Gibson, Elvin Dewayne Holliday (I), “Chuck” Montgomery and Denver Williams. District 3D: “Mike” Harper (I). District 3E: Jeremy Jones and Jerry L. Shirley (I). District 4A: “Chris” Craft and John A. Stebbins (I). District 4B: Ronnie L. Jackson (I). District 5: Kelly Tims Bailey, “Bob” Childress, Maurice Harper and Alex Quebedeaux. DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy” Glass and Raymond Henderson.
Calcasieu
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Senator District 27: “Ronnie” Johns (I). State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 33: “Les” Farnum and Stuart Moss (I). State Representative District 34: Kevin D. Guidry and Matilda Green Miller. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). State Representative District 36: Michael “Mike” Eason and Phillip Tarver. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: “Tony” Mancuso (I). Clerk of Court: Lynn Jones (I). Assessor: Wendy Aguillard (I) and Michael “Mike” Moore. Coroner: Terry Welke (I). Police Jury: District 1: Ashton Richard. District 2: Christopher Archinard; Calvin Collins (I) and Michael “Mike” Smith. District 3: Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. District 4: “Tony” Guillory (I) and Priscilla Sam. District 5: Brian Abshire (I) and John O’Donnell. District 6: No one qualified. District 7: Chris Landry (I) and Cynthia “Cindy” Bergeron. District 8: Guy Brame (I). District 9: Anthony L. Bartie and Schuyler Olivier. District 10: Randall “Randy” Armentor and “Tony” Stelly. District 11: Roger Marcantel and David Stutes. District 12: Judd Bares (I) and Layne Hardin. District 13: Joe Andrepont and Georgina L. Graves. District 14: Randy Burleigh and Damon Goss. District 15: Guy McLendon and “Tony” Tramonte. Justice of the Peace, Ward 7: Teddy McNiel. Westlake council member, Division C: Michael Bergeron. Vinton councilman: Marcus Renfrow (I).
Cameron
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: Michael “Mike” Hebert and “Ron” Johnson (I). Clerk of Court: Susan B. Racca (I). Assessor: Orson R. Billings and Darrell Williams. Coroner: Jake Hollen. Police Jury: District 1: Byron Gibbs. District 2: Curtis R. Fountain. District 3: Kirk Quinn (I). District 4: No one qualified. District 5: Davy L. Doxey (I) and Scott Trahan. District 6: Paula D. Chesson and Joe Dupont (I). District 7: Darryl L. Farque (I) and McKinley W. “Butch” Guidry. District 8: Lawrence “Lee” Faulk Jr. (I).
Jeff Davis
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 35: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. Sheriff: Ivy J. Woods (I). Clerk of Court: Richard M. “Rick” Arceneaux (I). Assessor: Donald Kratzer (I). Coroner: Charles Deese (I). Police Jury: District 1: “Donald” Woods (I). District 2: John P. Marceaux (I). District 3: No one qualified. District 4: Bradley Eastman (I) and Kori Myers. District 5: “Tom” Kilpatrick (I). District 6: Melvin Adams (I). District 7: “Steve” Eastman (I). District 8: Rayford Fontenot and “Wayne” Fruge (I). District 9: “Curt” Guillory (I). District 10: “Byron” Buller and “Maddy” Landry. District 11: Paul Trahan. District 12: Owen Cormier. District 13: William “Bill” Labouve (I) and Chad Talbot. Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: No one qualified.
Lake Arthur council member: No one qualified.
Vernon
BESE District 4: Tony Davis (I).
State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese.
State Representative District 24: Willie Banks, “Greg” Lord and Rodney Schamerhorn.
State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Dowden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen. Sheriff: “Sam” Craft (I). Clerk of Court: “Jeff” Skidmore (I). Assessor: Michael C. Bealer (I). Coroner: No one qualified. Police Jury: District 1: “Trent” Johnson and James B. “Jim”Tuck (I). District 2: Marvin L. Hilton (I) and William “Tony” Isgitt. District 3: David Fox (I) and George Jeane. District 4: Jerry T. Buckner and “Doug” Roshong. District 5: “Reggie” Johnson (I). District 6: Scottie E. Benjamin and Jason Hammond. District 7: Charnel Bailey (I) and Steve Keel.
District 8: Melvin Haymon (I) and Dean Mitchell.
District 9: David Brister (I).
District 10: Curtis Clay (I).
District 11: Quintin Thompson.
District 12: Charles “Chuck” Christ and Kenny Haymon (I).
DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy” Glass and Raymond Henderson.
Leesville, councilman at large: Louis Hopkins, Linda Thomas and Rodney Wells.
Simpson alderman: No one qualified.