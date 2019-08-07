Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidate Lineup graphic
American Press

Candidates seeking public office began signing up Tuesday for the Oct. 12 elections across the state. Qualifying for state and local races continues 8:30-4:30 p.m. through Thursday at clerk of court offices and the Secretary of State’s Office. Below is a list of candidates who qualified on the first day. An (I) next to the candidate’s name indicates an incumbent.

State races

Governor: Ralph Abraham, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, John Bel Edwards (I), Patrick “Live Wire” Landry and Eddie Rispone.

Lieutenant Governor: Wiliam “Billy” Nungesser (I). Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (I) and “Gwen” Collins-Greenup. Attorney General: “Jeff” Landry (I). Treasurer: Derrick Edwards. Agriculture Commissioner: Marguerite Green, Michael G. “Mike” Strain (I) and Peter Williams. Insurance Commissioner: James J. “Jim” Donelon (I) and “Tim” Temple.

Allen

BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 28: Heather Cloud, Robert Johnson and H. Bernard LeBas. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. Sheriff: Douglas “Doug” Hebert (I) and Joseph Lockett. Clerk of Court: “Cindy” Fontenot and Stacey Hurst. Assessor: Richard C. Earl (I). Coroner: “Don” Nesom (I). Police Jury: District 1: No one qualified. District 2: Heath Ardoin (I). District 3: John W. Strother Jr. (I) and Ervin Willis Sr. District 4: Joshua “Josh” Thompson and Creig Vizena (I). District 5: Leonard Duplechain and “Tony” Hebert (I). District 6: Allen A. Courville. District 7: Kent Fontenot (I).

Oberlin alderman, District 2: No one qualified.

Beauregard

BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and “Mike” Reese. State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Dowden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). Sheriff: Jose R. “Lil Joe” Chapa, John L. Gott, Mark Herford and Robert “Rob” Moreland Sr. Clerk of Court: Brian Lestage (I). Assessor: “Brent” Rutherford (I). Coroner: Flynn A. Taylor (I). Police Jury: District 1: “Bruce” Cooley and Gerald “Mike” McLeod (I). District 2: Jeffery Meadows and N.R. “Rusty” Williamson (I). District 3A: Carlos Archied (I). District 3B: Debbie Faye McLain, Eddie Ware and S.E. “Teddy” Welch (I). District 3C: Timothy Delaney, Robert E. “Bob” Gibson, Elvin Dewayne Holliday (I), “Chuck” Montgomery and Denver Williams. District 3D: “Mike” Harper (I). District 3E: Jeremy Jones and Jerry L. Shirley (I). District 4A: “Chris” Craft and John A. Stebbins (I). District 4B: Ronnie L. Jackson (I). District 5: Kelly Tims Bailey, “Bob” Childress, Maurice Harper and Alex Quebedeaux. DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy” Glass and Raymond Henderson.

Calcasieu

BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Senator District 27: “Ronnie” Johns (I). State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 33: “Les” Farnum and Stuart Moss (I). State Representative District 34: Kevin D. Guidry and Matilda Green Miller. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). State Representative District 36: Michael “Mike” Eason and Phillip Tarver. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: “Tony” Mancuso (I). Clerk of Court: Lynn Jones (I). Assessor: Wendy Aguillard (I) and Michael “Mike” Moore. Coroner: Terry Welke (I). Police Jury: District 1: Ashton Richard. District 2: Christopher Archinard; Calvin Collins (I) and Michael “Mike” Smith. District 3: Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. District 4: “Tony” Guillory (I) and Priscilla Sam. District 5: Brian Abshire (I) and John O’Donnell. District 6: No one qualified. District 7: Chris Landry (I) and Cynthia “Cindy” Bergeron. District 8: Guy Brame (I). District 9: Anthony L. Bartie and Schuyler Olivier. District 10: Randall “Randy” Armentor and “Tony” Stelly. District 11: Roger Marcantel and David Stutes. District 12: Judd Bares (I) and Layne Hardin. District 13: Joe Andrepont and Georgina L. Graves. District 14: Randy Burleigh and Damon Goss. District 15: Guy McLendon and “Tony” Tramonte. Justice of the Peace, Ward 7: Teddy McNiel. Westlake council member, Division C: Michael Bergeron. Vinton councilman: Marcus Renfrow (I).

Cameron

BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: Michael “Mike” Hebert and “Ron” Johnson (I). Clerk of Court: Susan B. Racca (I). Assessor: Orson R. Billings and Darrell Williams. Coroner: Jake Hollen. Police Jury: District 1: Byron Gibbs. District 2: Curtis R. Fountain. District 3: Kirk Quinn (I). District 4: No one qualified. District 5: Davy L. Doxey (I) and Scott Trahan. District 6: Paula D. Chesson and Joe Dupont (I). District 7: Darryl L. Farque (I) and McKinley W. “Butch” Guidry. District 8: Lawrence “Lee” Faulk Jr. (I).

Jeff Davis

BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 35: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. Sheriff: Ivy J. Woods (I). Clerk of Court: Richard M. “Rick” Arceneaux (I). Assessor: Donald Kratzer (I). Coroner: Charles Deese (I). Police Jury: District 1: “Donald” Woods (I). District 2: John P. Marceaux (I). District 3: No one qualified. District 4: Bradley Eastman (I) and Kori Myers. District 5: “Tom” Kilpatrick (I). District 6: Melvin Adams (I). District 7: “Steve” Eastman (I). District 8: Rayford Fontenot and “Wayne” Fruge (I). District 9: “Curt” Guillory (I). District 10: “Byron” Buller and “Maddy” Landry. District 11: Paul Trahan. District 12: Owen Cormier. District 13: William “Bill” Labouve (I) and Chad Talbot. Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: No one qualified.

Lake Arthur council member: No one qualified.

Vernon

BESE District 4: Tony Davis (I).

State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III (I), Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese.

State Representative District 24: Willie Banks, “Greg” Lord and Rodney Schamerhorn.

State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Dowden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen. Sheriff: “Sam” Craft (I). Clerk of Court: “Jeff” Skidmore (I). Assessor: Michael C. Bealer (I). Coroner: No one qualified. Police Jury: District 1: “Trent” Johnson and James B. “Jim”Tuck (I). District 2: Marvin L. Hilton (I) and William “Tony” Isgitt. District 3: David Fox (I) and George Jeane. District 4: Jerry T. Buckner and “Doug” Roshong. District 5: “Reggie” Johnson (I). District 6: Scottie E. Benjamin and Jason Hammond. District 7: Charnel Bailey (I) and Steve Keel.

District 8: Melvin Haymon (I) and Dean Mitchell.

District 9: David Brister (I).

District 10: Curtis Clay (I).

District 11: Quintin Thompson.

District 12: Charles “Chuck” Christ and Kenny Haymon (I).

DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy” Glass and Raymond Henderson.

Leesville, councilman at large: Louis Hopkins, Linda Thomas and Rodney Wells.

Simpson alderman: No one qualified.

More from this section

Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidates seeking public office began signing up Tuesday for the Oct. 12 elections across the state. Qualifying for state and local races continues 8:30-4:30 p.m. through Thursday at clerk of court offices and the Secretary of State’s Office. Below is a list of candidates who qualified on t…

Governor signs bills while in Sulphur

  • Updated
+2
Governor signs bills while in Sulphur

SULPHUR — Governor John Bel Edwards signed two bills here, at the Sulphur Police Department, Tuesday afternoon, before attending National Night Out at the West Cal Arena.

Branding downtown Lake Charles

  • Updated
+2
Branding downtown Lake Charles

The city of Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to create a social media campaign aimed at promoting the various events scheduled in the downtown area.