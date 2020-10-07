Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later in the week, has shifted its forecasted track more westward. The potential Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane, upon landfall, is expected to make landfall “somewhere across the eastern Cameron coastline,” Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said Wednesday.
The storm is expected to intensify Thursday afternoon and reach category four strength as it moves across the central Gulf of Mexico. “I do think there is going to be a gradual weakening trend as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast…That’s the good news,” he said.
Once it makes landfall, Jones said life threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds will be the region’s largest concerns. Depending on hurricane’s path, Jones said residents along and east of the center of circulation should expect to see the greatest impacts.
A hurricane watch has been issued Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parish as well as for portions of Southeast Texas and South Central Louisiana. A storm surge watch is in effect for Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parish as well as for Southeast Texas and South Central Louisiana.
Forecasters expect wind shear and relatively cooler waters to weaken the storm as it approaches the coastline. However, despite the weakening, the storm surge may be the equivalent of a category four because residual energy remaining in the water, Jones said.
“Just because the storm may be weak does not necessarily mean it’s going to significantly lower storm surge or lessen impacts…This is still expect to be a major hurricane all the way up until landfall.”
Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the region early Thursday with Delta arriving at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Jones said the storm is expected to move at a “pretty good clip at 15-20 miles per hour.”
The quick speed should limit the potential for flash flooding with relatively low rainfall. “The faster it moves the better off we’re going to be,” Jones said.
All three Lake Charles Charter Schools will suspend virtual learning Thursday and Friday in light of Hurricane Delta’s approach and landfall. Rev. Henry Mancuso, acting superintendent, said in a release, “While, for many, the possible impact of another storm seems unbelievable, the impact is real and must be faced with courage and hope.”