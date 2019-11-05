Cameron pilot program reshaping state policy

The results of educational pilot work conducted within the Cameron Parish School System and seven other school systems last year has led to policy revisions within the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"The policy revisions adopted by BESE aim to end the practice of placing new teachers with minimum classroom-based preparation into full-time teaching roles and to provide these educators additional support and guidance as they navigate their entry to the profession," John White, state superintendent, said in a news release.
Kristi LeDoux, CPSS curriculum supervisor and Believe and Prepare coordinator, and Misty Hackler, a South Cameron High School teacher, testified at October's BESE meeting on the strengths and weaknesses of the one-year pilot program.
As a rural system, LeDoux said the parish struggles to retain certified teachers.
"We can't compete with the pay of our surrounding parishes. They leave either because they find a better-paying job or they just get frustrated with not being equipped to do the actual teaching," LeDoux said.
While the curriculum department has little influence on salary schedules, the department decided to fight against the trend by participating in a state-wide pilot program that matched uncertified teachers with a mentor teacher for one year.
Working with the schedule of the mentor teacher and mentee who worked at different schools required some "out of the box" thinking, LeDoux said. It was decided that the mentee would travel on Fridays, when three of Cameron parish's four schools are closed, and meet with their mentor.
For 20 weeks they would plan, co-teach and engage in observations/feed sessions. The pilot did not help retain the teacher who left for personal reasons, LeDoux said, but "we did find that it affected the test scores positively."
The positive effects were due in large part to the additional support "for those in the classroom but haven't had the formal training as a person who went through the regular teaching degree program," she said.
While the pilot did not solve all of Cameron Parish's woes — who like most other parishes in Louisiana are in a certified teacher shortage crisis — it was a step in the right direction, LeDoux said.
"Despite the problems with turnover, we have still seen good things happen with the program that directly impacted student learning," she said.
After the pilot, there were considerable decreases in unsatisfactory and approaching basic scores on the LEAP 2020 exam and considerable increases in scores mastery and above, she said.
The Cameron Parish testimony along with those from the other districts engaged in the piloting work have led to policy revisions by BESE that will create more uniform policies for teachers entering the profession from non-traditional backgrounds. The lack of uniformity, where some teachers have extensive time for collaboration and others have zero, have resulted in 20 percent of teachers prepared through alternate certification leaving the profession after only two years, according to a news release from the LDOE.
The new revisions now require an assurance from school systems beginning in the 2020-21 school year that alternative certification candidates will receive mentoring that includes co-teaching, collaborative planning, observation and feedback sessions for a minimum of 15 percent of instructional time, or five hours per week, during the first year of teaching