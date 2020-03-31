As of Monday, Cameron was the only parish in Southwest Louisiana to have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19. Parish Administrator Katie Armentor said that doesn't mean residents should let down their guard.
"I know it's coming; it's just a matter of when," Armentor said. "We're definitely continuing to be aggressive in monitoring the situation."
According to Monday's update by the state Department of Health, Cameron, Tensas, Concordia, St. Helena and West Carroll parishes had no confirmed cases of coronavirus. There were zero state tests and six commercial tests performed so far in Cameron.
Armentor said parish elected and appointed officials continue to follow guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards and President Donald Trump. Edwards' ‘stay-at-home' order remains in effect through April 13. Meanwhile, Trump extended social-distancing guidelines through April 30.
Following Edwards' order on March 16, Armentor said all parish offices were closed, with roughly 50 employees working from home for the next three weeks. Employees were told to act as if they or their neighbor may have coronavirus.
"Everyone seems to be abiding by that recommendation," Armentor said.
The parish's website urges residents and visitors to avoid gatherings at beaches and parks, along with other activities, like fishing and crabbing.
"Only leave your house to get essential supplies and go back home," she said. "We're following the guidance from the governor, so we'd appreciate if the public who doesn't live in Cameron also follows the guidance."
Armentor said there are no current plans to close beaches or parks.
Parish business remains operational, with permits being issued, solid waste sites being manned and roads and bridges being inspected on a call-out basis.