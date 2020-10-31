Cameron moving forward with Lighthouse Bend project
More from this section
- Updated
Cameron Parish has partnered with Venture Global LNG in working to create Lighthouse Bend, a unique destination for families, sportsmen, adventurers and workers. The signature attraction will be a 100-seat restaurant, with an adjacent marina and market, RV resort and event pavilion. Bids are…
- Updated
Cities throughout Southwest Louisiana are moving forward with trick-or-treating this year.
- Updated
A campus tour of Sowela Technical Community College’s main campus on Wednesday revealed extensive damage and some progress in repairs in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Monday will mark the re-opening of several buildings that sustained minor damage from the storms.
- Updated
McNeese State University President Daryl Burckel said $77 million worth of work to repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is set to begin Nov. 1, with classes planned to resume on campus by the spring semester next year. Campus will reopen Jan. 4 for spring semester business, wi…
- Updated
A Beauregard Parish grand jury returned formal indictments of four individuals on Wednesday for their role in the death of a DeRidder man whose remains were located in Texas over the summer.
- Updated
Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a man being hit by a car.
Latest News
- The Latest: Israel reopens elementary school classes
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
- LA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Easy 5' game
- Forecasters say Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean; ties record for most named storms in a single season
- The Latest: New Mexico governor: Stay home on Halloween
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched its Hurricane Laura Disaster Fund to aid storm victims in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron… Read more
Cameron Parish has partnered with Venture Global LNG in working to create Lighthouse Bend, a unique destination for families, sportsmen, adven… Read more
Cities throughout Southwest Louisiana are moving forward with trick-or-treating this year. Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.