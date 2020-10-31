Cameron moving forward with Lighthouse Bend project

Lighthouse Bend

Lighthouse Bend will be right on the river at the edge of the Gulf, and the signature attraction will be a 100-seat restaurant, an adjacent marina and market, RV resort, and event pavilion.

 Special to the American Press
Cameron Parish has partnered with Venture Global LNG in working to create Lighthouse Bend, a unique destination for families, sportsmen, adventurers and workers. The signature attraction will be a 100-seat restaurant, with an adjacent marina and market, RV resort and event pavilion. Bids are being sought for a restaurant tenant and destination administrator to take advantage of this new opportunity.
“All these amenities are ready to lease with an expected opening by the end of 2021,” said Katie Armentor, parish administrator with the Cameron Parish Police Jury, “and with the addition of the pleasure boat marina with marine fuel and supplies, this destination development is a game-changer for Cameron Parish.” Potential tenants may choose to lease and operate the entire development or propose which elements they choose to lease.
“Of course, the recent destruction done by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is a severe setback for Louisiana residents and businesses. But even though both storms made landfall in Cameron Parish, Lighthouse Bend construction will continue, and we still expect to have our restaurant move-in ready by the end of 2021,” Armentor said.
According to Jessica Wickett, VP of External Affairs for Venture Global, “It’s important to contribute more to Cameron than energy infrastructure. We want to encourage other businesses to open, other jobs to be created and also to help build the amenities that everyone can enjoy for a lifetime.”
Plans are in place for a 4,800-square-foot interior upper floor space for the restaurant, along with open-air seating on the deck overlooking the gulf, the river and the ship channel, and a 2,000-square-foot market to serve the marina and RV Resort customers. On the ground floor, plans call for 4,500 square feet of open-air flex space for entertainment events, overflow or additional services. The marina will accommodate boats of many sizes and will offer marine fuel for waterside purchase. There will also be a public boat launch with ample parking for trucks and boat trailers.  
The winning restaurant bidder will be able to help design the restaurant interior.
Interested bidders are advised to find out more about the development, register and download the Request for Proposals at LighthouseBend.com/RFP
The deadline for RFP submission is Jan. 8, 2021.

